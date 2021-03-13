Rajkumar Rao's acting prowess has been applauded time and again. The actor, known for his roles in 'Newton', 'Stree' and 'The White Tiger', is currently riding high on the theatrical release of his latest 'Roohi' with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. But that hasn't stopped him from preparing extensively for his next role! Rajkumar will be next seen in the role of a cop in 'Badhaai Do' and recently wrapped up its shoot along with Bhumi Pednekar. The role required him to undergo an extensive physical training and diet change and Rajkumar has definitely aced it all.

Sharing a shirtless picture of him on Instagram, Rajkumar revealed his body transformation process and shared how tough it was to achieve a lean yet macho physique with a vegetarian diet devoid of steroids. Take a look:

"#ShardulThakur in #BadhaaiDo. Being a pure vegetarian and to strictly avoid any kind of steroids it wasn't easy to get this transformation but nothing seems impossible when you love what you do." Rao wrote about the journey in his caption. The transformation is indeed a remarkable one and co-actor Bhumi, who 'witnessed this first-hand' agrees too as she commented on the post "Witnessed this transformation first hand...dedication level 100". The actor also got applauded by fellow actors Vicky Kaushal and Aparshakti Khurana.

Speaking about the fillm, Rajkumar wrote "#BadhaaiDo is a film which is really close to my heart and we had a blast shooting this film."

'Badhaai Do' is a sequel to 2018 film 'Badhaai Ho' which had Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles along with Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri in pivotal roles.