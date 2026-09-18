Maharashtra's food beautifully captures the state's love for bold spices, distinct flavours and wonderful regional diversity. Each city has its own character, food traditions, flavours and, of course, its own way of serving up a good meal. At the same time, the state is home to a wonderful mix of cuisines from different cities, regions and communities, making its food scene far more diverse than just its popular vada pav and misal.





So, if you're in Maharashtra or planning a trip there, make sure you leave some room in your itinerary for good food. For now, content creator Prajakta Koli has shared some of her favourite food joints in Mumbai that are worth checking out.





In a conversation with iDiva, Prajakta talked about her favourite food and shared some of her go-to spots in Mumbai, including places she believes are worth trying if you're planning a visit to Maharashtra. One of her picks was Nepali Tales, a cloud kitchen she gave a special shoutout to. “I would like to give them a shoutout, they've started a cloud kitchen and their handle is known as Nepali Tales. It's the best momos I've eaten in India,” she said.

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She then spoke about Shri Ekvira Snacks Corner in Mulund and urged viewers to give it a try. “Please go and eat there. I love their vada pav,” she said. At Thane station on the East side, Prajakta recommended another food joint where, according to her, you can find “really good Paya pav, omelette pav, dal pakwaan, Chinese bhel.”





For seafood lovers, she suggested Chaitanya in Dadar for a good fish thali and also mentioned Hemant Snacks for the same.

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For desi Chinese food, Prajakta spoke about Shantanu Restaurant, while adding that she also orders from Facing East in Juhu. She also shared another favourite, Blue's Kitchen, which she said serves “the best katsu curry.”





The next time you're in Mumbai, let your appetite decide where you should head next.