Indians have a special relationship with food. It's not only about what's on the plate but also the memories, traditions and sense of familiarity and comfort that come with it. And when Indians move away from home, especially to another country, one thing they are bound to miss is their food.





Finding Indian flavours abroad can sometimes be a challenge, but Mantraah, a family-run Indian restaurant in the Old Town of Nice on the French Riviera, is serving just that.





The family recently offered a glimpse of their restaurant and its offerings in a video shared on Instagram. It featured clips of diners, presumably their customers, enjoying Indian food. Children, who appeared to be part of the restaurant, were seen serving the food with utmost affection. However, it is the food that takes centre stage in the video.

Here's the video:

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The text on the video read, “POV: your family opened an Indian restaurant on the French Riviera.”





People were quick to flood the comments section with their reactions.





Someone wrote, “The food was truly so so good! I wish I'd gotten the lassi recipe!” Another user said, “Food was so good that we are here twice on our trip!”





“Congratulations to the Owner, all the best for the journey! Best wishes!!” a comment read. A user mentioned, “The food was so, so good. The beverages, especially the nimbu paani and lassi”





Someone commented, “You have the cutest serving staff!” A user said, “Will definitely visit when we're there next! God bless!”





A happy customer stated, “We went there three days straight for dinner! Most welcoming staff, warm hospitality and food, omg the flavours and the quality…you would actually love”





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From naan, dal makhani and a variety of rich, luscious curries topped with cream, to paneer preparations, rice, tandoori dishes, chicken, meat and biryani, the spread missed almost nothing. There are also papads and other rice-based delights.





And yes, the accompaniments have not been overlooked, either. A range of chutneys can be seen paired with the dishes, along with toppings such as fresh coriander, something Indians are rather particular about.