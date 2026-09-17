In just a year, Mr Button in GK2 has found its crowd among those who like their drinks without too much noise, bustle or the usual Delhi bar chaos.





As Mr Button turns one, the cosy yet swanky bar has introduced Poured, Not Plated, a limited-edition cocktail menu that takes an unusual route: instead of pairing cocktails with food, it turns food memories into cocktails.





What I found most interesting was the idea of having an entire dinner course, but drinking it, not eating it. The menu moves from appetisers to mains and finally dessert, with each cocktail inspired by a dish, destination or culinary memory.

Appetiser first!

The course begins with Tom Yum, inspired by a rainy day outside Bangkok's Sampeng Market. Coconut-washed gin, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime, dry wine, pandan and orange liqueur come together with Tom Yum soda. Served with a rice cracker, it manages to bring the citrusy, aromatic and mildly spicy character of the Thai soup into the glass.

Tom Yum

Then came sushi!

Sushi-Tini cocktail inspired by a tiny sushi counter in Shibuya. Sushi rice vodka and dry sake meet nori and wasabi tincture, pickled cucumber, soy sauce mist and pickled ginger. It is subtle and savoury, with the umami notes making the connection to sushi surprisingly clear.

Sushi-Tini

Pizza time!

My favourite, unsurprisingly, was Napoli. I am a pizza person, so this one had me at the first sip. Inspired by a Neapolitan margherita at Antica Pizzeria da Michele, the cocktail combines tequila, brioche, cheese, tomato water, basil and honey cordial with lime. A hot honey slice on the side adds another little nod to pizza. It sounds unusual, but somehow works.

Napoli

And of course, dessert!

Dessert comes in the form of PB&J, a playful take on America's peanut butter and jam combination. Peanut butter vodka, rose wine, raspberry liqueur, raspberry syrup, vinegar and citric acid solution are served with a Jello shot. Sweet, tart and nostalgic, it makes for a fun finish.

PB&J

I loved all four cocktails, but Napoli was my clear pick. And perhaps that is the easiest way to approach this menu: choose the cocktail inspired by the food you already love.





If you are hungry rather than merely thirsty, Mr Button's bar bites are worth ordering too. I tried the Burrata and Tomato Crostini and Sundried Tomato Pizette, both of which were fresh, flavourful and genuinely delicious.





Poured, Not Plated is available at Mr Button through October 5, 2026, as part of its first-anniversary celebrations. It is a fun little reminder that sometimes, dinner does not have to arrive on a plate.