These water purifier options will help you choose the ideal one for your kitchen and your family.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: July 08, 2020 18:41 IST

Planning To Buy Water Purifier? Here're 4 Water Purifier Options For You

Gone are those days when our parents and grandparents used to drink water directly from taps and wells. Due to fewer amounts of pollutants in the environment, water in the earlier days was purer, which made it convenient for people to drink it directly. But over the years, impurities in water increased, leading to surge in need for purification. Hence, technology has brought to us water purifiers, which has become an essential part of every kitchen to keep the family healthy and fit. For the uninitiated, water purification removes germs and pollutants from water, keeping the minerals intact.

There are a number of water purifier options in the market, which make it confusing for many to choose the right one for their kitchen.

Hence to make things simpler, we bring 4 different types of purifier options for you:

Eureka Forbes Aquasure Water Purifier

Eureka Forbes brings this purifier, which doesn't need electricity for its operation. This purifier can store upto 20-litre water and doesn't require any installation, making it a handy option for not just the bachelors or the ones who stay alone in rented apartments but for everyone.

Tata Swach Non-Electric Water Purifier

Here's another option for non-electric water purifier, which is compact in size and can hold upto 15 litres of water. It also claims to perform a chemical-free purification of water. This product is available in two colours - sapphire blue and fresh green.

HUL Pureit Water Purifier

With high-technology design, this product claims to provides advanced 7-stage purification of water. Its copper-charge technology is known to infuse the goodness of copper in the drinking water.

KENT Grand Water Purifier

This purifier consists of an 8-litre tank and has a 15-litre per hour water purification capacity. This product also has a variant that promises 20-litre per hour water purification capacity.

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

