It is rightly said that 'you are what you eat'. Experts across the globe have always said that a holistic lifestyle not only helps you stay healthy but also keeps you energetic and positive throughout the day. And Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud abides by the theory of holistic living. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, CJI Chandrachud gave us a glimpse into his daily life, diet, food preferences, and cheat meals as well. Let's take you through all of it.





When asked about what a typical day in his life looks like, CJI Chandrachud states that he begins the day with yoga at 3.30 am, followed by a basic Ayurvedic dietary lifestyle. "My wife and I are vegans in our dietary preferences." He also mentions that the plant-based lifestyle has worked well for him because he believes, "What we put at the tip of our tongue ultimately determines the vitality of our bodies and minds."





Further discussing his plant-based lifestyle, CJI Chandrachud shares that he prefers 'ramdana' i.e. amaranth over 'sabudana', which is a common ingredient in every Marathi household. "Surprisingly, it is light and airy, but can be considered one of the healthiest cereals one can think of," he mentions. But that doesn't mean he has no cheat days, and it comprises ice cream. "As long as you keep your mind under control, everything is fine," he concludes.

What Is Veganism And Plant-Based Diet?

Over the years, we have seen a major shift in the overall lifestyle of people across the globe, with more and more people adopting veganism. According to Himanshu Taneja, the Culinary Director, South Asia at Marriott International, veganism as a concept emerges from being environmentally conscious and animal friendly. And what makes it better is that it's greener and healthier. "This is where Veganism takes the lead, encouraging us to explore and adapt," Himanshu Taneja explains.

3 Essential Points To Remember In Veganism:

1. The meal comprises plant-based foods including fruits, vegetables, cereals, lentils, and more.





2. Much like vegetarianism, it also avoids egg, chicken, meat, fish, and other non-veg proteins.





3. Veganism also eliminates dairy and dairy products and replaces them with plant-based milk like almond milk, soy milk, coconut milk et al.





