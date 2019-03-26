5 Desi Vegan Breakfast Recipes You Are Sure To Love

Think breakfast and there is no way you would not think about eggs and milk. Both of them are rich in protein, they are easy-to-handle and behave so well when mixed with other ingredients and most importantly they are always available in the kitchen. But as we all know, for vegans, both milk and eggs are a strict no-no since they are animal products. Vegans often face a dearth in options when it comes to protein-rich sources. Protein is an essential component of a healthy breakfast, as it helps in filling you up. Skipping breakfast is said to have detrimental effects on blood glucose levels, metabolism and weight loss plans. Fortunately, there are many quintessential desi recipes that are not only filling but are vegan in nature too.





Here are our 5 favourite desi vegan breakfast recipes you may enjoy:

Idli is a common breakfast item hailing from south India. The fluffy treat is said to be good for digestion and gut health since it is fermented. Fermentation also increases the bioavailability of nutrients present in the food. This version of idli is an ideal protein-fix for vegans, since it makes use of oats. Interestingly, oats are a great source of fibre too. Fibre also helps aid weight loss due to its ability to promote fullness.





Mong dal chila is an Indian savoury pancake-like dish made with moong dal. A rich source of protein, moong dal chila serves as a perfect start to the day. It helps keep you satiated and keeps cravings at bay. This delicious chila recipe also comes with a delicious topping of tofu, green chilli and onions, making the treat even more wholesome.





Chunk of breads, mustard seeds, hing, curry leaves, turmeric powder, coriander leaves and red chillies tossed together for a hearty and yummy breakfast. Poha is a quintessential breakfast prepared lavishly across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat households with flattened rice and host of spices. This recipe gives an interesting makeover to the common Indian breakfast with pieces of breads.





Fresh fenugreek leaves stuffed whole wheat parathas; this version uses ghee for frying the parathas. Vegans can opt for oil. Team these yummy parathas with achaar and start your day on a fibre-rich note.





The Gujarati marvel is a popular Indian breakfast recipe too. Made with besan batter, these dhoklas are steamed. Steaming as opposed to deep-frying helps you save many calories. This dhokla recipe is quick, easy and delightful.





The Gujarati marvel is a popular Indian breakfast recipe too.











So what are you waiting for? Don your aprons and start cooking already. Got anymore recipes to share? Do write to us in the comments section below.









