Every chicken lover falls for the delicious taste of chilli chicken. The dish has fans all across the country. The hot and sweet flavours blend very well to add to the chicken's juiciness. The slightly crisp coating on the chicken pieces is another reason that foodies love the dish so much. And, guess what? The dish is quite easy to make. But just because it's easy doesn't mean you don't have to be careful while cooking it. In fact, many people mess up in the kitchen when rustling up chilli chicken. Worry not. Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur is showing us how to make the perfect chilli chicken without missing out on the details.





In a video that he posted on Instagram, he talked about the various factors and ingredients that affect the making of the scrumptious dish.





One of the ingredients that cause us a lot of confusion is wheat flour or cornflour. In order to create the crispy layer over chicken pieces, a coating of wheat flour or corn flour is required. But if you add too much of it while marinating the chicken, it may backfire. Instead of enhancing the dish, the thick coating will spoil the texture of the chicken pieces. After frying, the chicken pieces become as hard as pakoras, which you don't want to happen. On top of that, the thick fried coating may peel off when cooked in the sauce. That will simply leave the chicken pieces without any extra coating. So, it's better to add only a thin coating of cornflour while marinating the chicken.

Many of you may not know that baking soda plays a vital role in this recipe. While marinating the chicken, add a bit of baking soda. This will help to soften the chicken and will add to its juiciness. You can try this trick even when you are using mutton or any other meat for a similar recipe.





Often, we wonder how to make the chilli chicken gravy or to keep it dry. The recipes for both these forms of the dish are the same. You only need to vary the quantity of sauce with which you are cooking the chicken. The more sauce you add, the more gravy you have.





Enjoy the delicious dish with these pro tips by chef Kunal Kapoor.