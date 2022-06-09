Foodies have a strong desire to snack all the time. Whether we are working from the office or working from home, we always look for something in the fridge to munch on! Today, we have decided to share the recipes of some underrated onion-based snacks we all enjoy, we just don't realize how much we love them. Onion is a big part of Indian cooking, but very rarely do we see it as the star of the show. But when we do, we thoroughly enjoy it! Pakode, kebabs, sandwiches, all these classic snack dishes shall get extra delicious with the crunch of onions with these delicious recipes.





Also Read: 5 Mixed Veg Recipes You Can Make Using Leftover Vegetables





Pyaaz Pakoda, Onion Rings And More: 5 Onion Snack Recipes You Must Try:

1.Pyaaz Ke Pakode







Tea time is incomplete without these crisp, crunchy delights. Pyaaz Pakoda is a very popular snack in Indian households and is also commonly found in street food as well. Very easy to prepare when unexpected guests arrive.











Click here for the full recipe of pyaaz ke pakode.





2.Onion Rings







Onion rings are a common fixture across most fast-food chains. They are often served with burgers; they are also most often a perennial part of veg and non-veg platter. The crunchy appetiser has won scores of fans worldwide for its simplicity and flavour.







Click here for the full recipe for Onion Rings.

3.Pyazi Kebab







Pyazi kebab may sound like something which could be a mix of potatoes, soy chunks, spices and whatnot! But you would be surprised to know that this dish is just made out of onions and light spices. This is quite the popular snack in Pakistan.











Click here for the full recipe of Pyazi Kebab.





4.Onion Grilled Cheese







The classic snack grilled cheese gets an extra crunch with this onion grilled cheese sandwich recipe. This delicious recipe has oodles of swiss cheese layered along with caramelized onion and butter.











Click here for the full recipe of Onion Grilled Cheese.

5.Cheese Onion Bhajiya







All you need to do is make the regular bhajiya batter with these ingredients and add cheese in the middle of it to get that yummy looking cheese pull! Once you make this, you will keep returning to this recipe as it will be a hit among your family members or guests.











Click here for the full recipe of Cheese Onion Bhajiya.











Try out these onion snacks and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below!









