Mornings are some of the most stressful hours of the day. You have to get up early, get ready for the office, prepare lunch and whatnot! Amid this chaos, we often forget our breakfast. Skipping breakfast can result in various health-related issues. For instance, weight gain, obesity and more. That's why nutritionists and health experts around the world keep on emphasising the importance of breakfast. However, a good breakfast does not mean something extravagant and time-consuming. There are a lot of recipes that can be prepared in just a few minutes by using some of the most basic kitchen ingredients. One such recipe is Apple French Toast.





This recipe is easy, utterly delicious, and takes a maximum of 15 minutes to get ready. All you need to prepare this recipe are bread slices, apples, eggs, milk and cinnamon stick. These are a few basic ingredients you need to prepare this delightful breakfast. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the recipe. Take a look below.

Apple French Toast Recipe: How To Make Apple French Toast

To begin with the recipe, take a mixing bowl, whisk 2-3 eggs, milk, cream, and cinnamon sticks.





Once whisked well, dip the bread in the mixture. Wait until both sides of the bread are soaked in the mixture.

Meanwhile, make the apple cinnamon topping. To make this, heat butter in a pan, add cinnamon stick and brown sugar. Stir until the sugar melts. Now, add sliced apples and coat them properly with the mixture, keep aside.





Once the bread slices have soaked the mixture properly, heat some butter in a pan. Cook the bread slices on both sides. Top up with apple mixture and they are ready to be savoured!





Pair this with a glass of cold coffee or a cup of tea and enjoy! Try this out and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.



