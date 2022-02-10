Let me guess; your day probably started early in the morning. Till now, you must have completed all kinds of household chores, cooked breakfast and even started your office work. At the end of this morning madness, we all are simply tired and want to relax for a bit. But again, the thought of what to cook for lunch stands on our heads like a sword. While you look for the leftover food and ingredients in your fridge, you instantly think about what to make with these things. Even though, there are many recipes you can make, they might take up your time and tire you further. So, if this situation seems relatable to you, fret not! We have just the solution you need. Here we bring you five easy recipes to make bharta that will be ready in a jiffy!





(Also Read: Easy Recipes: Beat Your Hunger In 15 Minutes With These Easy Lunch Ideas)

Here Are 5 Bharta Recipes That You Can Make In No Time:

Of course, the first on the list had to be baingan bharta! This dish has a separate fan base that can never get enough of its taste. This classic dish is made in almost everyone's house. We even have our own ways of making it. However, if you want to get your hands on a restaurant-style baingan bharta recipe, we have you covered with this recipe!

Chicken lovers will eat anything with chicken, even if it is only a small amount. If you're one of them, you must try this chicken bharta. This bharta is unlike any other you've ever had! It has a smokey and buttery taste that is irresistible!







This popular traditional dish from Bengal is a household name and is known as kalojeera bharta. Kalonji bharta comprises toasted nigella seeds, onion, garlic, chillies, and salt. It also includes a good amount of mustard oil, which gives the dish a rich and robust flavour.

4. Parwal Bharta

We know that parwal is not a favourite vegetable of many, but it is loaded with health benefits that aid our health. Parwal is high in antioxidants, vitamins A and C, fibre, and other nutrients. It is also low in calories, making it an excellent choice for a weight-loss diet.

This winter vegetable, high in protein, fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K, and other nutrients, has long been a favourite among dieters looking to lose weight. They are also known to help regulate blood sugar and manage diabetes, in addition to weight loss.











Make these easy and hassle-free recipes for a quick lunch. Let us know which one you like the best!