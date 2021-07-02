It's almost noon, and now you have to think about what to make for lunch. While we stay busy with our household chores, work meetings, and other assignments - the question of what to have for lunch stands on our heads like a sword. We all sometimes wish that we had a cook who could make anything that we wished to eat. But, alas, we have become cooks ourselves ever since the lockdown began. If you are still thinking about what to quickly make for lunch in the middle of all your work, then we have just the recipes for you.

Here Are Some Lunch Recipes That You Can Make In 15 Minutes:

1. Vegetable Mix





Have some leftover veggies from last night? Chop your favourite vegetables into small pieces and saute them in garlic and butter. Then, add your favourite masalas to make it tastier. This mixed vegetable idea is easy to make and super nutritious.

2. Papad Ki sabzi





This Rajasthani dish is a classic, and you will love making this as it gives a new flavour. Papad ki sabzi might sound offbeat, but papad mixed in dahi gravy is absolutely delicious.

3. Paneer Bhruji





Who doesn't love some spicy and yummy paneer!? The paneer bhurji recipe is easy and tasty. All you need to do is grate your paneer and toss it in the pan with masalas and shallots. Make this in no time and enjoy with roti or paratha.

4. Corn Ki Sabzi





This one is undoubtedly an interesting recipe. To make this, you would need to prepare a dahi based gravy and add your masalas to it. Let it simmer for two to three minutes, and then add your corn. The sweetness of the corn and masaledar gravy is what makes this dish unique.





5. Fried Rice





Have some rice leftover from last night's dinner? Make some fried rice and enjoy that in your lunch! All you need to do is cut your favourite vegetables and toss them in a pan with masalas. Then add the rice and mix. Garnish with some coriander leaves and enjoy!

Make these recipes next time when you feel hungry, and let us know how you liked them.



