Actress Radhikka Madan is a true-blue foodie. Recently, the actress shared a hack she learned from her mother. It all began when Farah Khan, alongside her cook Dilip, visited Radhikka's house. During their visit, Radhikka showcased her cooking skills, winning the hearts of many food enthusiasts. In one segment of the video, she told the filmmaker, “Main aapko ek kamal ki ice cubes dikhane waali hoon (I'm going to show you an amazing process of making ice cubes),” leaving Farah every bit excited.





Next, Radhikka can be seen listing the simple ingredients, which include dhaniya (coriander leaves), pudina (mint leaves), adrak (ginger), hari mirchi (green chillies), bhuna hua jeera (roasted cumin seeds), namak (salt) and chaat masala.





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The actress then reveals that this unique hack can elevate the taste of lemon water, buttermilk, or other beverages best suited for combating the scorching summer heat. She shares, “Hum kisi bhi chahiye nimbu paani ho, chahiye chaas ho (We'll take it with anything—whether it's lemon water or buttermilk).”











Radhikka Madan then pours two cubes into a wine glass containing chaas (buttermilk), adding, “Set karne dijiye yeh thori greenish colour ho jaegi (Let it set. It will turn slightly greenish.)”





Farah Khan, known for her hilarious sense of humour, couldn't stop herself from teasing Radhikka about serving her chaas in a wine glass. In response, the latter revealed that, as a Delhiite, showing off a bit is part of their culture. The actress then asks the choreographer about the beverage's taste. In response, Farah says, “It's like having chaas with golgappa ka paani.”





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Ultimately, the filmmaker-choreographer declares, “This is the best hack ever,” adding, “Radhikka, this is the best hack of my show ever. Radhikka ki mummy, thank you.” The actress also thanks her mother, hinting that the recipe hailed from her collection.





At the end of the interaction, Radhikka, Madan, alongside her guests Farah and Dilip, was seen enjoying puri aloo.