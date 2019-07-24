Rahul Bose Shocked At Sky-High Bill For 2 Bananas At 5-Star Hotel: Twitter Reacts

SEARCH
"I was in the gym and I asked for two bananas while I was working out and, of course, I got the bananas. Check the bill out", said Rahul Bose in his video tweet.

NDTV Food Desk  |  Updated: July 24, 2019 14:31 IST

Rahul Bose shared the bill of two bananas at a 5-star hotel in Chandigarh

Highlights
  • Rahul Bose expressed shocked at the bill of 2 bananas
  • Bose was staying at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh
  • Twitter reactions to the video ranged from sympathy to suggestions

Bollywood actor-director Rahul Bose recently had to pay a hefty price for wanting to eat healthy by ordering fruit at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh. The actor had ordered two bananas, for which he was allegedly charged a whopping INR 442. The actor shared a video of the incident on his Twitter page and the tweet struck a nerve with scores of users. Rahul Bose revealed in the video that he was staying at the hotel while shooting in Chandigarh and during his stay, he hit the gym. He ordered a pair of bananas seemingly as a post-workout snack and got an exorbitant bill for the same. Sharing the video showing his luxurious suite, his order of two fruits and the bill in question, Bose said on Twitter, "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd".

Take a look at Rahul Bose's tweet:

In the video, Bose can be heard saying, "So I'm shooting in Chandigarh and I'm staying in this beautiful suite at the JW Mariott, where they give you all these elegant freebies like these chocolate cookies and God knows how much these flowers must have cost. But get this - I was in the gym and I asked for two bananas while I was working out and, of course, I got the bananas. Check the bill out. They're just too good for me. Well done, JW Marriott Chandigarh." The bill mentioned Bose's order as 'Fruit Platter', which was shown to have a price of INR 375. Added to that was the GST, which brought the price of the bananas to a total of INR 442.50.

Also Read: 

The video has 46 thousand views (at the time of writing this article) and has a thousand 're-tweets' as well as two and a half thousand 'likes'. Twitter, obviously, had a lot to say about the seemingly bizarre incident. While some people sympathised with Rahul Bose for being charged so much for two bananas, some others suggested ways for avoiding exorbitant bills like these while staying at five-star hotels. Here are a few comments/reactions that the video got:

The hotel hasn't reacted to Rahul Bose's tweet yet. What do you think about this incident - was it fair game for the hotel to charge what they did, or was Bose's indignation justified? Let us know in the comments below!

Comments

