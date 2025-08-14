We all love a little something to go with our meals, something that brings all the flavours together. For South Indians, that perfect accompaniment is pachadi. You've probably tried it at a family meal or at a local eatery - its smooth, flavourful texture and tangy, sweet notes make it a staple on the dining table. This traditional chutney can be made in many ways, each with its own unique twist and aroma. You've probably tried several varieties of pachadi, but have you ever tasted one made with curry leaves? That's right! We recently came across this unique recipe shared by @diningwithdhoot on her Instagram page. Check out the recipe below!

What Is Pachadi?

Pachadi is a traditional South Indian side dish or chutney, usually made by grinding fresh ingredients with spices to create a smooth, flavourful paste. It can be tangy, spicy or mildly sweet depending on the ingredients used.

What Makes Curry Leaves Pachadi A Must-Try?

Curry leaves pachadi stands out for its unique aroma and taste. Made with fresh curry leaves, tamarind, jaggery and a blend of spices, it has a perfect balance of tangy and sweet flavours. It's not only delicious but also packed with the health benefits of curry leaves, making it an irresistible addition to rice, dosa, idli or even curd rice.

Can Curry Leaves Pachadi Be Stored?

Yes, curry leaves pachadi can be stored for a few days. Keep it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days. For longer storage, you can freeze small portions in ice cube trays and thaw them as needed. This helps retain the flavour and freshness of the curry leaves.

Is Curry Leaves Pachadi Healthy?

Absolutely! Curry leaves are packed with nutrients and antioxidants that support digestion, boost immunity and improve overall health. Combined with tamarind and jaggery, this pachadi offers a flavourful way to enjoy the benefits of curry leaves while adding a delicious twist to your meals.

How To Make Curry Leaves Pachadi | Pachadi Recipe

Heat oil in a pan. Add methi seeds, urad dal, chana dal, jeera, coriander seeds, garlic, red chillies and curry leaves.

Cook the mixture until fragrant, then remove from heat and allow it to cool completely.

Transfer the cooled mixture to a blender. Add jaggery powder and tamarind water and blend until smooth.

In another pan, heat a little oil. Add hing, rai, jeera, chana dal, and red chillies and saute briefly.

Stir in the blended mixture, add salt and sprinkle in red chilli powder.

Serve hot with rice and a drizzle of ghee.

Watch the full recipe video below:

Will you try this curry leaves pachadi recipe? Tell us in the comments below!