Tacos are one of the many international dishes that have been adapted beautifully in India. Originally a popular Mexican dish, tacos can be prepared in several delicious ways. One such variation is the rajma taco. Packed with protein, flavour and a blend of vegetables, rajma tacos make for a wholesome and satisfying meal. They are also incredibly easy to prepare and can be enjoyed for breakfast, evening snacks or even packed in kids' lunchboxes.





Also Read: Why Your Kadhi Doesn't Taste Right And How To Fix It

Taco Twist In India

A taco is a popular Mexican dish made using a small flatbread, known as a tortilla, prepared with maize or wheat flour. The tortilla is folded and filled with seasoned vegetables, beans, cheese, chicken or meat. It is typically served with salsa, sauces or cheese for added flavour.

In India, many people prepare easy 'roti tacos' using leftover rotis. The rotis are filled with sauces, vegetables and cheese, then cooked in a pan with butter or ghee until crisp and golden. And rajma is most commonly used as a filling.

How To Make Rajma Tacos

Rajma tacos are made with boiled rajma that is mashed and cooked with onions, ginger, green chillies and aromatic spices. Once the mixture cools, it is shaped into small balls and flattened onto a tortilla or bread base before being cooked in a pan with butter until crisp.





To serve, a spicy hung curd dip is spread over the taco, which is then topped with pickled onions and folded. The result is a delicious, healthy and flavourful snack that can be prepared easily at home.





Also Read: Say Goodbye To Greasy Kitchen Towels With These Easy Cleaning Tips





This rajma taco recipe was shared by Chef Udit on his Facebook and Instagram accounts. If you are looking for a nutritious yet tasty snack, this recipe is definitely worth trying.

Watch The Full Video Here:

With its protein-rich filling and bold flavours, these easy rajma tacos are a delicious fusion snack that's perfect for any time of the day.