Many people struggle to make kadhi perfectly despite repeated attempts. Sometimes the kadhi curdles, turns too thick, or lacks the rich flavour it is known for. The good news is that a few simple precautions can help you make delicious kadhi every time. From preparing the besan mixture to adding salt at the right stage, every step plays an important role.





If you want to make perfectly balanced and flavourful kadhi at home, avoid these common mistakes.





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Mistakes To Avoid While Making Kadhi

1. Using Fresh Yoghurt Instead Of Sour Yoghurt

Kadhi gets its signature flavour from the slight tanginess of yoghurt. Avoid using fresh or sweet yoghurt, as it may result in a bland taste. For the best flavour, use yoghurt that is one or two days old or opt for sour buttermilk.

2. Using The Wrong Besan-To-Yoghurt Ratio

The correct ratio of besan and yoghurt is essential for achieving the right consistency. For 1 cup of yoghurt or sour buttermilk, use 2 to 3 tablespoons of besan. Too much besan can make the kadhi overly thick and cause it to become dense after cooling.

3. Not Mixing The Besan Properly

Adding water directly to besan can lead to lumps. Instead, whisk the yoghurt until smooth, then gradually add the besan while continuously whisking. Once the mixture is lump-free, slowly add water and mix well before cooking.

4. Cooking Kadhi On High Heat

One of the most common mistakes is cooking kadhi on high heat. This can cause it to burn, curdle or develop a raw besan flavour. Always cook kadhi on low heat while stirring occasionally. Slow cooking helps the flavours develop and ensures the besan is cooked properly.

5. Adding Salt Too Early

Avoid adding salt at the beginning of the cooking process. Doing so may increase the chances of the yoghurt curdling. It is best to add salt once the kadhi comes to a good boil or is nearly cooked.

6. Making Hard Pakoras

If the pakora batter is not whisked properly, the pakoras can become dense and hard. While some people add baking soda to make them fluffy, too much can affect their texture. Instead, add a little yoghurt to the batter to make soft and airy pakoras that absorb the kadhi beautifully.

A Useful Tip For Better-Tasting Kadhi

Once the kadhi is cooked, let it simmer for a few minutes before adding the pakoras. Cook it for a little longer after adding them so they absorb the flavours well. This simple step enhances both the texture and taste of the dish.





Follow these tips the next time you make kadhi, and you'll be rewarded with a delicious, creamy and perfectly balanced bowl every time.