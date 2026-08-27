The kitchen is one of the most important areas of any home, which is why maintaining its cleanliness is essential. Kitchen towels are used for a variety of tasks, from drying hands and dishes to wiping countertops and spills. As a result, they can quickly become greasy, stained, and develop unpleasant odours.





Just like other kitchen essentials, kitchen towels need regular cleaning to remain hygienic and bacteria-free. Here are some simple and effective ways to clean dirty and sticky kitchen towels at home.





Also Read: 5 Simple Kitchen Remedies To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

Easy Ways To Clean Kitchen Towels

1. Detergent Powder

One of the easiest ways to clean kitchen towels is by using detergent powder. Fill a basin with hot water and mix in a small amount of detergent. Soak the dirty towels for about 30 minutes. Afterwards, gently scrub the fabric, rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water, and dry the towels in direct sunlight.

2. Baking Soda

Baking soda is a common kitchen ingredient that works well for cleaning greasy, stained, and foul-smelling towels. For stubborn spice stains, mix baking soda with a little hot water to make a thick paste. Apply it to the stained area and leave it for about 20 minutes.





Wash the towel thoroughly with soap and water. To leave the towels smelling fresh, boil a few lemon peels in water and soak the towels in the mixture for some time before rinsing.

3. Dish Soap And Hot Water

Dish soap is specifically designed to cut through grease and oil, making it highly effective for cleaning kitchen towels. Apply a small amount of liquid dish soap directly to the stained areas and let it sit for a few minutes.





Next, soak the towels in warm water for about 20 minutes. Wash thoroughly and rinse well to remove grease and residue.

4. Lemon And Vinegar

Both lemon and vinegar are excellent natural cleaning agents. Vinegar helps deep-clean fabrics and remove unpleasant odours, while lemon is effective for tackling stubborn stains.





Mix detergent powder, lemon juice, and a small amount of vinegar in warm water. Soak the kitchen towels in the solution for around 20 minutes. Afterwards, rinse and wash them with clean water before drying.

5. Salt And Hot Water

Salt can also help remove grease and bad odours from kitchen towels. Fill a pot or basin with hot water and add two tablespoons of salt. Soak the towels for 30 minutes.





Then add a little liquid soap, gently scrub the towels, and rinse them thoroughly with clean water. This method can help eliminate both grease and unpleasant smells.





Also Read: Make Perfect Rumali Roti At Home, On Your Regular Tawa

Important Tips To Keep Kitchen Towels Clean

Regular Cleaning





Wash kitchen towels every two to three days to prevent the buildup of grease, stains, and bacteria.





Dry In Sunlight





Always dry washed towels in direct sunlight whenever possible. Sunlight can help reduce moisture and keep towels fresh.





With these simple cleaning methods, you can keep your kitchen towels clean, fresh, and ready to use every day.