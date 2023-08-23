In India, we have festivals to celebrate every season, every occasion and every relation around - Raksha Bandhan being a major one. Popularly referred to as Rakhi, the festival is celebrated annually to mark the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters. Every year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan falls on the full moon day in the month of Shravana in the Hindu calendar. As per drikpanchang.com, this year Rakhi will be celebrated on August 30. However, some reports state, it might be celebrated the next day, i.e., on August 31, 2023. A quintessential Raksha Bandhan celebration features sisters trying Rakhi on their brother's wrists and receiving gifts in return. They also treat each other with homemade foods or go out for meal dates.

If you are planning to treat your sibling to something special this year, then you are just at the right place. In this article, we will share some sneak peeks into the Rakhi offerings from across India. Read on.

Photo Credit: iStock

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rakhi Offerings For Siblings:

Raksha Bandhan Offer At Harajuku Tokyo Café, Delhi NCR:

This festive season, celebrate Rakhi in the most unique way with Harajuku Tokyo Café and its exclusive gifting hampers especially designed to make your sibling feel special. The hampers will include macarons, stick jaws, s'more brownies, cheesecake, dorayaki jam and more.

Price: Hamper 1: Rs. 1500- 4335; Hamper 2: Rs. 1500- 2850; Hamper 3: Rs. 500-950; Hamper 4: Rs. 500

Raksha Bandhan Offer At Chowman, Delhi NCR:

This Raksha Bandhan, Chowman is offering 20 percent off on dine-in and an exclusive Rs. 250 off on orders through Chowman App. So, what are you waiting for? Treat your sibling to a lavish Chinese spread at your nearest outlet, that too in your budget.

Delivery Offer: Chowman App offer: 250 off. Use Code: RAKHI250

Dine-in Offer: Up to 20% off on Chowman Pay for dine-in customers

Price: Rs. 1500 for two

Raksha Bandhan Menu At Pritam Da Dhaba, Juhu And Dadar:

Pritam Da Dhaba is all set for Raksha Bandhan with its extensive menu consisting of North Indian cuisine and unique Retro Cocktails like The Big B, Achari Mojitos and Garam Dharam to name a few.

Price: Rs. 3000 for two

Raksha Bandhan Offer At Seeds Of Life, Bandra:

This Raksha Bandhan, amp up your family celebration with desserts that let you experience the joy of sweetness without any compromise on your well-being. It's the best way to make priceless memories while indulging in guilt-free treats that celebrate the moment and your well-being. From Tiramisu opera to chocolate hazelnut pull-me-up cake, you will get it all for a sweet and memorable experience.

Price- Rs. 1000 for two

Raksha Bandhan Menu At Napoli By Shatranj, Bandra:

Experience the magic of Raksha Bandhan while indulging in a meal at Napoli by Shatranj. A carefully crafted menu includes chicken Napoli, Tagliatelle lamb ragu, churros spirale and more.

Price: Rs. 2000 for two

Raksha Bandhan Menu By Homely Zest, Kolkata:

If you do not feel like stepping out, Homely Zest, Kolkata comes to your rescue. The festive menu boasts of a variety of cuisines like crunchy noodle rolls with gyoza sauce, gnocchi and romesco sauce and dal vada falafel to name a few. Besides, you will also get chocolate rose kalakand, paan and rose trifles etc. to end the meal on a sweet note. All you need to do is, order them a day ahead and relax.

Price: Rs 1200 plus taxes for two

Raksha Bandhan Menu At Paprika Gourmet, Kolkata:

Paprika Gourmet is all set to make your Raksha Bandhan ever so special with a wholesome festive spread that includes couscous salad and avocado quinoa salad, appetizers like paprika cheese garden platter, pita puchkas, assorted sushi and more. You can also enjoy soba noodles, ravioli etc. on the main course. For dessert, they offer flavourful ice creams and rasmalai disks amongst others. You can order these delicacies via Swiggy or Zomato.

Price: Rs. 1,500 plus taxes for two

Raksha Bandhan Offer At Hard Rock Café, Kolkata:

This Raksha Bandhan, spend the day with your sibling and cherish every memory at Hard Rock Cafe, Kolkata. Indulge in an array of delightful dishes like classic nachos, all-American sliders, tupelo chicken tenders, southwest chicken flatbread and fiesta platter to name a few. Pair the delicacies with their speciality cocktails, such as the espresso martini, tropical margarita, rockin' fresh raita, purple haze and a lot more. To make this celebration even more exciting, they are offering an enticing 15 percent discount on the total bill and a 1+1 offer on selected drinks between 4 pm to 7 pm.

Price: Rs. 2500 plus taxes with alcohol for two

Raksha Bandhan Menu At Paro Jaipur:

For the ones who love taking their sibling out for lunch or dinner, Paro restaurant in Jaipur is offering an exclusive menu that beautifully marries the timeless traditions of sweetness and bonding with a contemporary twist. You will get to enjoy gujiya and phirni, with some uniqueness to it, tantalising your modern palate.

Price: Rs. 1,000 per person