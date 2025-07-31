Are you tired of bland and boring snacks on your weight loss journey? Do you crave something delicious and satisfying that will actually help you reach your goals? Look no further! Chana, or chickpeas, are a nutritional powerhouse that can be transformed into a variety of tasty and protein-packed snacks. The best part? You can easily make chana snacks at home or even order them from an online food delivery platform. From refreshing salads to creamy dips, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll share 7 high-protein chana snacks that will make you forget you're even dieting.

Also Read:High Protein Diet: 5 Kala Chana Snacks To Pair With Your Evening Tea

Weight Loss Snacks | Here Are 7 High-Protein Chana Snacks For Weight Loss

1. Chana Salad

Photo Credit: iStock

Think salads are bland and boring? This chana salad will surely change your mind. Made with a fresh mix of boiled chickpeas, crunchy veggies, and a squeeze of lemon juice, it guarantees a burst of flavours in every bite. It's also quite wholesome, so it will help keep those random hunger pangs at bay.

2. Chana Masala

Chana masala is usually enjoyed in gravy form, but this chana masala is dry, making it ideal for healthy snacking. Imagine biting into a chana that is coated with flavourful masalas - it's truly a treat for the taste buds. This snack is both satisfying and nourishing and will surely become a favourite for snacking.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

3. Chana Chaat

Photo Credit: iStock

If you're a chaat lover, you've got to try this high-protein chana chaat. The combination of boiled chickpeas with crunchy onions and different masalas works like magic. It's one of those snacks that will leave you hooked from the first bite. Whether you wish to make it at home or order it online, it'll make for a great addition to your weight loss diet.

Also Read:7 Healthy Indian Lunch Options For Weight Loss You Can Easily Order Online

4. Chana Tikki

Another high-protein chana snack you'll adore is chana tikki. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, it defines indulgence in every bite. You can enjoy the tikki as is or even top it with fresh yoghurt or mint or imli chutney, depending on your personal preferences. Do give it a try or else you'll regret it later.

5. Chana Hummus

Photo Credit: iStock

Want a creamy snack that's also healthy? Chana hummus is the answer! Made with chickpeas, tahini, garlic and lemon juice, this dip is perfect for veggie sticks or whole wheat crackers. It's a snack that's both delicious and good for you, providing a boost of protein and fibre to keep you going.

6. Chana Kathi Roll

This delicious roll is packed with spiced chickpeas, wrapped in a whole wheat paratha and served with a side of chutney. It's a perfect snack that's both tasty and healthy. Whether you're looking for a quick breakfast or a mid-day snack, this roll is sure to hit the spot. Give it a try and enjoy the burst of flavours!

Also Read: 5 Protein-Rich Wraps To Keep You Full And Satisfied On Your Weight Loss Journey

7. Chana Bhel

Photo Credit: iStock

Chana bhel is a delicious and nutritious snack that combines boiled chickpeas with crunchy puffed rice, onions and a blend of spices. This protein-packed treat is sure to tantalise your taste buds and keep you coming back for more. With its perfect balance of sweet, tangy and spicy flavours, chana bhel is a great addition to your healthy snacking routine.



Which of these high-protein chana snacks will you try first? Tell us in the comments below!





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.