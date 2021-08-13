There is no other relation in the world that can match what you have with your siblings - they are and always will be your first companions. From the first chocolate you shared to the recent bowl of noodles that you fought for - siblings stand beside you through thick and thin. Rakshabandhan is one such festival that celebrates this pure bond of love. Every year, the family comes together and celebrates the day with a feast and the mandatory exchange of chocolates and gifts between the siblings. How about doing something different this year? We have an idea that can make the celebration this year yet more special and sweeter.

Rakshabandhan 2021 is on 22nd August

Sounds interesting right? All you gotta do is find an easy dessert recipe that you can make for your siblings, even better if they join you in the process. The memories will last you a lifetime. So, while looking for a minimum effort dessert that you can easily make at home, we found this recipe on the YouTube channel 'Cook with Parul' that is easy, quick, and requires bare minimum ingredients. Want to try the sweet treat? Read the recipe.

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Quick Dessert For Your Sibling | Besan Coconut Barfi Recipe:

This recipe is so easy and fun to make that you'll be done with it even before you realize. All it requires is equal parts of besan flour, desiccated coconut, ghee, milk, and sugar. Mix everything in a pan and keep stirring until the mixture is thick. Grease a pan with some ghee, pour this thick mithai batter, and let it chill. Garnish with silver foil, nuts, or sweet toppings of your choice and enjoy. See the detailed recipe here:











There you go, enjoy the sweet celebrations with the homemade mithai. How did you like the recipe, let us know in the comments below.