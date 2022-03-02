In the recent past, Maldives has become a popular holiday destination for Indian celebrities and TV personalities alike. We have seen stars like Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora, Rhea Kapoor and many others enjoying their vacations in the pristine islands. Rakul Preet Singh is the most recent name to join the celeb list vacationing in the Maldives. And what is a vacation without some great food, right? Rakul Preet took to Instagram to share the lavish breakfast that she was enjoying in true Maldives style. Take a look:

Instagram story by Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet is on a vacation in the Maldives with her family and is there to celebrate her father's birthday. The actor even shared the picture of an adorable birthday platter presented for her father, it consisted of soft and fluffy pancakes, bananas and some berries. Take a look at it here:

Instagram story by Rakul Preet Singh.

Getting back to Rakul Preet's heavenly Maldives breakfast, the diva had shared a picture of her amazing breakfast which was served in a tray inside the private pool that came with a stunning view of the ocean and the Maldives skyline. In the meal, we could spot a breakfast bowl topped with colourful fruits, a separate fruit platter, a bowl full of mini croissants and bread, some bruschetta, fruit juices and some sandwiches.





Seems like Rakul Preet and her family are having a gala time in the Maldives. On the work front, Rakul Preet has had a bustling line up recently. The actor has almost 7 movies that will be releasing this year, with two more whose release date haven't been decided yet. We cannot wait for Rakul Preet to dazzle us with her performances on the silver screen!