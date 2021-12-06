It won't be an exaggeration to say that Rakulpreet Singh is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities. And if you are one of her 18 million followers on Instagram, you would know that the actor is an advocate of healthy and clean living. In fact, since turning vegan recently, Rakulpreet's timeline is brimming with nutritionist-approved tips, vegan meal ideas, and other healthy diet rituals that the actor swears by. In a similar instance, Rakulpreet's recent Instagram story featured a shot of a natural elixir that is known for its many benefits. The liquid looked pale yellow and must have tasted peculiar judging by Rakulpreet's expressions; look at it here:

Rakulpreet tagged director Tejas Deoskar on the story

Rakulpreet gulp down the entire glass in one go

Rakulpreet's expression says it all about the drinks distinct taste

Only after taking the shot, Rakulpreet described it in a just a few words. "This is the only shot I enjoy," she said, and it was none other than a plain nimbu shot. Yes, you read that right, a simple concoction of lemon juice which is sometimes mixed with sugar or other spices turns out to be the Bollywood diva's go-to energy shot. Rakulpreet posted this short clip on her Instagram story and even tagged her director saying that it was her director's recipe.





Lemons are known to be the storehouse of Vitamin C, which further has a long list of benefits associated with it. Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Dutta out points more reasons to include this citrusy food in our diet - "Lemons are an important source of Vitamin C. According to the National Institute of Nutrition, our body requires 40 mg of Vitamin C every day. Vitamin C is great for immunity and essential for the healthy collagen formation framework of our skin and bones. It also facilitates optimum and efficient absorption of iron. Lemons are the easiest way to meet your daily dose of Vitamin C." Well, if there are any healthy habits you want to pick from the actor, including nimbu in your diet should definitely be one of them.





On the work front, Rakulpreet has an eventful year ahead, with almost nine of her films being shot and released in the years 2021 and 2022. Her last Bollywood appearance was in a comedy-drama film 'Sardar Ka Grandson' and her next will be a social drama film 'Doctor G' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.