Rakulpreet is one of the actors who has managed to thrive in both Hindi and South Indian film industries, and her wide range of commercially successful Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films are proof of that. Rakulpreet is one of the fittest and healthiest actors, and last year, she took the grand step of turning vegan. Since then, Rakulpreet has been happily sharing her vegan journey with friends and fans on the photo-sharing app. What's even better is that from recipes to tips - almost everything the actor shares is nutritionist-approved.





Rakulpreet is in London and shared the picture of a frothy brew that she was enjoying, and it was made with coconut milk. She listed the benefits of organic brewed coffee shared by her nutritionist. She wrote "Double relishing my coconut cappuccino in London cause Munmun Ganeriwal said coffee is anti-inflammatory and fat-burning!! Not the instant one guys, but the ones brewed from ground coffee beans", Take a look:

Rakulpreet is enjoying her vegan coffee in London

Although the benefits do strike a chord with us, what we absolutely cannot take our minds off is how creamy and frothy the coffee looks. Now, this isn't the first time Rakulpreet has got us drooling with a vegan alternative of popular dishes. Recently, she was seen enjoying a delicious south Indian platter made with millets and it instantly made us crave for some dosas ourselves. Here is what the actor had to say about adding millet to her diet:







On the work front, Rakulpreet has quite a versatile slew of projects lined up for her. From a comedy film along with Ajay Devgan and Sidharth Malhotra to a drama-thriller along with Amitabh Bachchan, the young actor has a busy year ahead.



