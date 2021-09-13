Rakulpreet Singh is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors in the film industry right now. From starring in blockbusters movies to Telugu video songs, the actor has paved her way to success in recent years. Rakulpreet is also an open advocate of clean and healthy eating and if you are one of the 17 million followers on her Instagram, you must have seen her sharing vegan meal ideas and nutritionist-approved tips frequently. While the actor does believe in the power of eating right, she is not one of those who would shy away from indulging once in a while.





Recently, the actor was in London and posted a picture of a wholesome yogurt that she enjoyed. The yogurt in her hand looked thick and whipped to perfection and was topped with what looked like choco chips. The actor can be seen stuffing herself with a spoonful of this creamy yogurt. She wrote 'The tastiest yogurt ever', and we can't help but believe after seeing this picture:

Rakulpreet enjoys yogurt

(Also read: Rakulpreet Has These Reasons To Love Her Morning Cup Of Coffee, Guess What They Are)

What makes Rakulpreet's love for food even more relatable is that just like the millions of us, she finds happiness in some of the simplest of foods. For instance, when the actor couldn't stop herself from going down the memory lane while enjoying the classic bhutta from a street vendor. She can be seen happily holding on to her yummy snack.











(Also read: Rakulpreet Singh's Breakfast Waffles Are A Dieter's Dream Come True!)





Rakulpreet was last seen in 'Sardar ka grandson' opposite Arjun Kapoor and alongside Neena Gupta, the actor has a number of Tamil, Telegu, and Hindi films lined up for the next year.