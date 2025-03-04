Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, fasting, and sharing meals with loved ones. After a long day of fasting, indulging in a sweet treat is a cherished tradition in many cultures. Here are seven easy and delicious desserts that add a special touch to your Iftar spread. These seven delicious and easy-to-make sweets add a special touch to your Iftar table. Whether you prefer traditional delights like Sheer Khurma and Malpua or healthier options like Date Energy Balls, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Here Are 7 Easy Sweets Recipes For Ramadan Feast

1. Sheer Khurma

A rich and flavourful dessert made with vermicelli, milk, dry fruits, and dates, Sheer Khurma is a must-have for Ramadan and Eid celebrations. The warm spices and creamy texture make it a comforting treat after Iftar.

2. Kunafa

This popular Middle Eastern dessert is made with shredded pastry, filled with a creamy cheese or custard layer, and soaked in fragrant sugar syrup. Kunafa has a perfect balance of crunch and sweetness, making it a delightful post-Iftar indulgence.

3. Date and Nut Energy Balls

For a nutritious and naturally sweet option, date and nut energy balls are packed with fibre, healthy fats, and essential nutrients. They are quick to make, require no baking, and provide an instant energy boost after fasting.

4. Baklava

This flaky and rich pastry, layered with nuts and soaked in a fragrant syrup, is a traditional favourite across the Middle East and Mediterranean. The combination of crisp pastry and sweet, nutty filling makes it a satisfying treat.

5. Mango Lassi

This thick, creamy yoghurt-based drink blended with ripe mangoes is perfect for cooling down after a long day of fasting. Naturally sweet and packed with probiotics, mango lassi is both delicious and hydrating.

6. Malpua

A deep-fried, syrup-soaked pancake, malpua is a traditional Indian sweet often served with thickened milk (rabri). Soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, it is a favourite during Ramadan and Eid.

7. Rose and Pistachio Firni

Firni is a creamy, slow-cooked rice pudding infused with cardamom and rose water, then topped with pistachios and saffron. Served chilled, it is a perfect dessert to enjoy on warm Ramadan evenings.







This Ramadan, treat yourself and your loved ones to these delightful desserts and create lasting memories over shared meals