  Ranbir Kapoor Cuts Two Dreamy Cakes For Birthday, Alia Bhatt Shares Pic

Ranbir Kapoor Cuts Two Dreamy Cakes For Birthday, Alia Bhatt Shares Pic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently one of the most talked about pairs of the film industry, so naturally when Alia posted a picture of birthday boy Ranbir on her Instagram feed, fans were thrilled.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: September 29, 2020 12:03 IST

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 38th birthday in Mumbai

  • Ranbir Kapoor celebrated hi birthday with family
  • Ranbir turned 38 on Monday
  • Ranbir would be seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt

Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday which happened to be an out and out family affair. The actor who was last seen on screen in 'Sanju' back in 2018, would be starring in a bunch of exciting projects, one of the most talked about being 'Brahmastra' that marks his reunion with director Ayan Mukherji, he also happens to share screen space with girlfriend Alia Bhatt in the action fantasy. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently one of the most talked about pairs of the film industry, so naturally when Alia posted a picture of birthday boy Ranbir on her Instagram feed, fans were thrilled. Sporting his signature toothy grin, Ranbir can be seen flanked by some yummy cakes and puddings.

Ranbir's cakes were sent over by le 15 patisserie of Mumbai. While one was lathered with creamy white frosting and topped with chocolates and macaroons, the other happened to be a chocolate hazlenut cheesecake with caramel toppings. In the picture we also spotted a scrumptious bread pudding with a birthday candle, we wonder if that was a home-made treat, given Alia Bhatt is also an amazing baker herself, well our guess is as good as yours. 

Later in the day, Ranbir also went out for special birthday lunch with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor. We hope you got to indulge in all your favourite treats Ranbir!
 

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

