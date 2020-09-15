SEARCH
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Celebrate Cousin Riddhima's Birthday With This Giant Chocolate Cake

Riddhima looking dapper in black was seen cutting a huge birthday cake that looked nothing short of a dream.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: September 15, 2020 13:25 IST

Riddhima Kapoor turned 40 on Tuesday

Highlights
  • Riddhima Kapoor Sahni celebrated her 40th birthday in Mumbai
  • Riddhima's party was a start studded affair
  • Almost all of Riddhima's close family members were present at the do

Renowned jewellery designer and daughter of Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni celebrated her 40th birthday in Mumbai with family and few close friends. Cousins Kareena Kapoor and Karsima Kapoor shared a few pictures on Instagram, and intimate bash looked dominated by the ladies. The sisters were seen having quite some fun, along with Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor and actor Alia Bhatt. Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni and aunt Rima Jain were also in attendance. Riddhima looking dapper in black was seen cutting a huge birthday cake that looked nothing short of a dream.  

Picture of the enormous chocolate cake covered in silky chocolate ganache, lined intricately with artisanal milk chocolates and shavings, was shared by Karisma Kapoor in her Instagram stories. She also went on to share another family picture where Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bharat Sahni and Anissa Malhotra Jain seated together as a happy bunch alongside many gourmet nibbles, crisps and dips.  

34f0j5co

On Tuesday morning, Kareena also posted a super cute throwback picture of herself, and baby Riddhima seated on the lap of their grandfather and renowned actor Raj Kapoor. Interestingly, Kareena would also be turning 40 on 21st of this month.  

Here's wishing Riddhima Kapoor Sahni a very happy birthday. Hope you get to indulge in all your favourite treats for the day.  

