Recipe Video: Enjoy Your Cup Of Evening Tea With Crispy Shakarpara Made With Almonds

The diversity of India, a multi-cultural country, reflects in its cuisine. Every occasion is marked with a particular set of traditional delicacies. Holi is celebrated with gujiyas, Diwali with jalebi-milk dessert, and so on. While there is no dearth of festive delicacies out there, one snack that happens to be a part of almost all occasions is shakarpara. It is a bite-sized sweet plus savoury snack item that occupies an intrinsic place in sweet boxes that are mostly distributed at wedding functions. However, many people also enjoy eating it otherwise as a tea-time snack. It is a deep-fried sugar crisp made with flour and sugar.





This unique version of shakarpara is made with almonds. Almonds are a great source of energy and loaded with a myriad of nutrients that may help boost heart health, skin health, and improve overall wellness. They are loaded with antioxidants and vitamins, minerals, proteins and fibres that fulfil our daily nourishment requirements. Almonds are also known to keep blood sugar levels in check.





Manjula Jain, a well-known food vlogger with her own YouTube channel, 'Manjula's Kitchen', shares the recipe of crispy shakarpara. She uses a combination of semolina (sooji) and white refined flour (maida), which is mixed with almonds to make this yummy snack. She also adds in a hint of cardamom powder (elaichi) to bring in a distinct taste to this sweet dish.

Shakarparas have a long shelf life, naturally. You can make shakarparas in large batches and store them for months in an air-tight container.







