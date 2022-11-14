Ask a room full of people if they wish to have ice cream, and you'll hear 'yes' as the unanimous answer! Ice cream is one of the most loved desserts and almost everybody enjoys it. The cold and creamy treat simply melts in our mouths and delights our taste buds. It doesn't matter if it is summer or winter, ice cream is the go-to dessert for all seasons. The best part is that ice cream has a wide variety of flavours and has something to offer to everyone. Even celebrities would agree that ice cream is truly delicious! Recently, we even got to know what Hina Khan's favourite ice cream flavour is and the answer will surprise you!





Hina Khan, one of the most celebrated television actresses, has revealed her favourite ice cream flavour. If you think she is someone who likes chocolatey flavours, then you are wrong! Her ice cream preferences are more on the fruity side. Take a look:

She shared a selfie with her favourite ice cream flavour and she looked very happy indulging in it. Hina Khan revealed she had an affinity towards berries when it comes to ice cream. "My favourite (*sic*) very berry strawberry," she shared this caption with her selfie.

Also Read: National Ice Cream Day: 5 Fruit Ice Cream Recipes You Must Try





If you have been following Hina Khan on Instagram, then you'd know that she is a big foodie! With over 18.6 million followers on the photo-sharing app, she keeps her fans and followers updated with all her adventures. During Ashtami, Hina Khan decided to indulge in a traditional Bengali feast and it looked quite delicious. You can see it here. That's not all; Hina Khan even included her fans in her Diwali celebrations and showed how she celebrated the festival with some cheesecake.





What do you think of Hina Khan's favourite ice cream? Do you also enjoy fruity flavours or do you prefer something chocolatey? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.