Review: Soul Pantry: Refreshing Approach To Healthy, Hearty And Soulful Food

Soul Pantry celebrates the 'seed' in all its avatars - grain, powdered, sprouted and more.

Highlights Soul Pantry is nestled away in one corner of The Andaz at Aerocity

This small deli focuses on quality flatbreads

It also celebrates the 'seed' in all its avatars

In a barrage of 'multi-cuisine' places, this small deli with a focus on quality flatbreads steals your heart. Soul Pantry is nestled away in one corner of The Andaz at Aerocity. Approachable both from Delhi and Gurgaon, and a quick ride from either city, the hotel is known for serving food with core ingredients such as sustainability, seasonal and local. Soul Pantry is a rightful extension of the same values. It is bright and feels artisanal. There's an open kitchen where chefs roll out flatbreads right in front of you and if you want to look closer at the grains being used, those are on display too.





Traditionally, flatbreads are made using flour, water, and salt, but not with yeast (unleavened). They are enjoyed plain or as 'flatbread pizzas'. The flatbreads at Soul Pantry though could be called flatbread pizzas with a difference. Over here, thanks to their razor-sharp focus on healthy grains, you have a choice of flatbreads made using heritage grains like amaranth, ragi, barley, and buckwheat. And the toppings are varied too - from hummus, creamy mushroom, five cheese to spicy lamb, Goan chorizo and bbq pork for non-vegetarians.





(Also Read: #Review: Authentic, Fresh and Flavourful, The Pasta Bowl Company's New Menu Is A Summery Surprise)

Sweet flatbread with apple and cinnamon





My top recommendation for vegetarian flatbreads would be Levantine - this is a cold flatbread with avocado hummus, crispy chickpea, fresh mint, chili, and sumac. I also enjoyed Susegado - a hot flatbread with Goan chorizo, caramelised onions and belkot cheese.





The 'wellness bowls' or salads are fresh and soothing too. Meant to be light and nutritious, the salads use a range of seasonal veggies and cheeses.





The flatbreads at Soul Pantry could be called flatbread pizzas with a difference





In this section, the Artisanal Rice Bowl is a must-try. It is a crunchy salad with puffed black rice, jhal muri and peanuts with onions and tomato.





In the drinks section - aside from the fresh juices - there are a few interesting hung curd-based drinks that are perfect for this time of the year. Millet Magic, a cold brew made with chia, honey and fox millets is very refreshing.





Traditionally, flatbreads are made using flour, water, and salt, but not with yeast (unleavened)





What I liked, even more, is the 'Anti-aging' drink, made using an unusual mix of ingredients. You don't think, at first, that black salt, jaggery, and tamarind would work together. I'm happy to report that they do, and most wonderfully so.





Soul Pantry celebrates the 'seed' in all its avatars - grain, powdered, sprouted and more. It has a very interesting menu that showcases how modern, healthy and fresh food doesn't need to be heavy/greasy while being delightfully refreshing.







About the Author:

Tanu Ganguly is a Content Specialist with over 18 years of experience in producing, directing and anchoring a variety of content for TV and digital. She worked with NDTV from 2000 till Jan 2019, and her last assignment with NDTV saw her heading the editorial and creative team at NDTV Food. During this phase, she introduced a series of successful changes in content strategy and style to maintain and bolster NDTV Food's leadership position in the food-content space in India. Tanu now runs Mishry.com - a review platform she founded in Jan 2019 exclusively for kitchen related products. Mishry.com is based in Gurgaon and aims to make shopping for cooking and dining needs better.







