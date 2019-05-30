Review: Authentic, Fresh and Flavourful, The Pasta Bowl Company's New Menu Is A Summery Surprise 

The new menu also seems so fresh because of the fresh and seasonal ingredients

'Whenever people think of pasta, we want them to think about us', says Chef Adesh of The Pasta Bowl Company who has worked tirelessly with his team to dish out an authentic Italian fare for Delhi NCR. It is not an easy feat after all, especially when the capital is brimming with a bevy of Italian joints, big and small. But there must be something about The Pasta Bowl Company that it has found such a loyal following in the capital. Their latest summer menu is an exquisite potpourri of antipasti, pastas, fresh salads, garnishes, and a unique mix of innovative Italian dishes made with a hearty blend of Italian spices and herbs. Chef Adesh told us that the summer spread is inspired by flavours of Southern Italy, specifically Sicily. "We have paid immense attention to detail to curate this special menu. Sicilian food uses a generous amount of spices, which obviously mingles well with our Indian palate. Sicilian food also borrows a lot from Arabia. As you go North of Italy, the flavour tends to mellow down", he tells us.





Apart from the selection of dishes, the new menu also seems so fresh because of the fresh and seasonal ingredients, a huge chunk of which has been flown in from abroad like their citrus fruits (imported from Sicily), San Marzano tomatoes (imported from Italy), Sicilian salt, and imported seafood and cheeses. "Italian food is very simple; each dish doesn't use more than 6-7 ingredients at max. But you need to know your ingredients well", says Chef Om Nayak who played an instrumental role in curating the new menu.

Coarsely chopped chicken





We tried a couple of things from the spread; while some struck a chord, some failed to leave an impression. We started with Fici E Proscuito Crudo, made with fresh figs, gorgonzola cheese, rocket leaves and ham served on fresh in-house breads. The appetiser served as a nice start for our gastronomic outing. Next came in the Carozza, which were tiny fried bread sandwiches filled with molten mozzarella cheese served with arugula leaves. Carozza is a popular street-side snack found in Italy. It gained prominence among the working class who regularly used a chunk of cheese to soften bread and have it as a snack. The carozza was nicely done, but it definitely did not match up to the other stellar dishes of the spread. Among appetisers, third in line was the coarsely chopped chicken, the dish won us over for its simplicity. Chicken supreme sauteed with garlic and olive oil, white wine, basil and sun-dried tomatoes, this is a must-try for chicken lovers. We also tried their bitter orange salad; the citrusy salad made with grapefruit, bitter orange, lettuce, arugula leaves, walnuts and feta cheese is a refreshing blend of flavours. Some may find the bitter orange to be an aberration in the beautiful salad but these oranges are flown in from abroad and are specifically used in the salad as it goes well with other ingredients. We honestly loved the medley.





Mushroom risotto





Now, coming to the mains, you have to try their mushroom risotto. Creamy, saucy and oh-so delectable, there is a certain comforting quality about the risotto that would stay with you long after you have left the place. We also tried the pollo alla griglia. Herbs and flour-dusted, pan-grilled chicken served in peppery butter sauce with mashed potatoes and summer vegetables. We found the chicken to be a little hard to cut into. Vegetarians can also go for their spinach ravioli, which was teeming with soothing flavours of Sicily.





Bitter orange salad





We rounded up our lunch with the classic Canoli. Crispy fried roll ups with ricotta cheese, lemon and candied oranges. There, we saw you slurping!





Canoli





In drinks, we tried the virgin mojito and peach iced-tea and loved the summery elements incorporated. If you are into shakes, you must try the cookie crunch made with homemade cookies blended with caramel and ice-cream.











Address: GL-201, 2nd Floor, Cross Point Mall, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon





Cost for Two: INR 1200/- (without Wine)









