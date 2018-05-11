SEARCH

8 Best Amaranth Recipes For Healthy Lifestyle

   May 11, 2018

Amaranth, also known as Ramdana, is one of the oldest grains that are cultivated in India. Amaranth is power-packed with various healthy properties, including proteins, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants and is full of fibre. Therefore, adding amaranth to your daily diet will improve your health and keep you active. It is a known fact that daily consumption of amaranth will help you to fight inflammation, strengthen heart, boost immunity, and improve bone, vision, skin and hair health. Amaranth grains are used in many dishes as a key ingredient like in ladoos and in chikkis.

Here We Have Some Dishes Of Amaranth For You. 

1. Grilled Peach And Papaya Salad With Amaranth Granola
Recipe by NDTV Food

Grilled peach and papaya salad with amaranth granola is a perfect and delightful dish for brunches in summer. For making grilled peach and papaya salad with amaranth granola you need to have papaya, white vinegar, amaranth granola, puffed amaranth, puffed rice flakes, peaches, cherry tomatoes and sunflower seeds.
 
saladGrilled peach and papaya salad with amaranth granola is a perfect and delightful dish for brunches in summer

2. Amaranth Tikkis
Recipe by NDTV FoodAmaranth tikkis are the healthier version of your regular tikkis. As amaranth is a gluten free ingredient, therefore, it makes a healthy snack, which tastes amazing. To make this delicious tikkis amaranth seeds are stir fried along with other with vegetables.
tikkis 625Amaranth tikkis are the healthier version of your regular tikkis

3. Amaranth Chocolate Ravioli
Recipe by Plavaneeta Borah

Amaranth chocolate ravioli is one of the yummiest and healthiest dishes for every chocolate lover. It is made up of chocolate and amaranth flour, which is filled with nutty cream cheese filling and served with a chocolate sauce. It is a perfect sweet delight for the ones who have a sweet tooth.
 
12079959
Amaranth chocolate ravioli is one of the yummiest and healthiest dishes for every chocolate lover​

4. Amaranth Cupcakes
Recipe by Plavaneeta Borah

Made up of seasonal goodness of berries and amaranth flour, amaranth cupcakes are the perfect dessert for every cupcake lover. And, the best part is that these cupcakes are super healthy, so you can eat them without any guilt.
strawberry cupcakes 625Amaranth cupcakes are perfect dessert for every cupcake lover.

5. Amaranth Flour, Carrot And Raisin Cookies
Recipe by Alok Verma - Executive Sous Chef-The Imperial New Delhi

Cookies are perfect snack that often served with milk, tea or coffee. And, these amaranth cookies are not just a treat for your tongue but also great for your tummy. For making amaranth flour, carrot and raisin cookies, you need amaranth flour, baking powder, ginger, cinnamon, butter, maple syrup, carrots, walnuts and raisins.
 
amaranthAmaranth cookies are not just a treat for your tongue but also great for your tummy.

6. Amaranthus Granola with Lemon Yogurt, Berries And Marigold
Recipe by Alok Verma - Executive Sous Chef-The Imperial New Delhi

If you are a fitness freak and follow a healthy diet, then this recipe is perfect for your breakfast, and the best part is that it is very easy to make. For making amaranthus granola with lemon yogurt, berries and marigold, you need amaranthus, oats, almonds, honey, brown sugar, lemon, olive oil, blueberries and plain yogurt.
 
granolaAmaranthus Granola with Lemon Yogurt, Berries And Marigold is perfect for your breakfast

7. Gluten-Free Amaranth Tabbouleh
 Recipe by Swasti Aggarwal, Food Strategist at Foodhall

Tabbouleh is a Middle Eastern salad. This dish is a perfect fusion of Indian and Middle Eastern flavours. For making gluten free amaranth tabbouleh you need amaranth, chickpeas, onions, tomato, cucumber, mint leaves, lemon, olive oil, sumac powder and pine nuts.
 
amaranth 650Amaranth, also known as Ramdana, is one of the oldest grains that are cultivated in India.

8. Ramdana ki chikki
Recipe by Niru Gupta

CommentsRamdana ki chikki is a crispy treat for the people who fancy eating exotic sweet dishes. This dish will not only tingle your taste buds but also will keep your tummy happy and healthy. For making ramdana ki chikki. all you need to have ramdana and jaggery and you are sorted.
 
chocolate chikki
Ramdana ki chikki is a crispy treat for the people who fancy eating exotic sweet dishes.

So, these were the healthy recipes of amaranth, which you can try at your home and easily add them to your diet to stay healthy and active.

