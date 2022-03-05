What's a birthday without a cake? And when it's a celebrity birthday, there's got to be more than one! Producer Rhea Kapoor turned a year older on Saturday and celebrated the day with her girl pal, ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Masaba chose to wish dear friend Rhea on her birthday with some fun pictures and clips of their time spent together. She also shared a glimpse of Rhea's birthday cakes. One was a multi-layer strawberry cream cake, prepared specially by pastry chef Pooja Dhingra, who happens to be a close friend of Rhea's. It was topped with fresh strawberries and a white chocolate disc with “Happy Birthday Rhee” written on it.





The second one looked like a cheesecake, topped with fresh fruits.





Masaba captioned the post, “Travel, food, love, laughter, good days, bad days — you make it all a crazy, fun ride!”, and tagged Rhea.





Take a look at the post here:

Both Masaba and Rhea are ardent foodies who don't shy away from sharing their love for food. In fact, it's safe to assume that good food is one of the pillars of their friendship. The duo can often be seen accompanying each other in travel and food adventures. Like the time when both Rhea and Masaba couldn't help but gush over the delicacies served to them during their stay at a royal resort in Rajasthan. Masaba was accompanying newlyweds Karan Boolani and Rhea Kapoor and both the divas kept us well updated with their delicious food diaries. Read all about it here.





Masaba Gupta has been a huge proponent of healthy living and clean eating, and she doesn't refrain from talking about her ups and downs. While she sticks to her diet plans on most days, there are occasions she indulges too. A couple of months ago, Masaba shared her secret of getting back to a healthy routine after a binge. It was classic Indian comfort food that she said helped her get back on track. To find out what it was, click here.





Aren't Masaba and Rhea foodie friendship goals? We sure think they are! Here is wishing Rhea Kapoor a very Happy Birthday!