Chaat holds a special place in the hearts of Indians. The combination of fresh yoghurt with crispy padis and soft bhallas is simply irresistible. Whether as an evening snack or a party starter, it's a preferred choice for all occasions. If you're a chaat lover, you've probably tried several exciting recipes over the years. But have you ever tried a chaat made solely with oranges? Introducing: Sadheko Suntala - a unique chaat recipe straight from Nepal that will take your taste buds by surprise. Once you try it out, you'll wonder why you hadn't tried it sooner. The recipe for this Nepali-style orange chaat was shared by chef Jaspreet Singh Devgun on Instagram.

About Sadheko Suntala: The Unique Chaat From Nepal

Sadheko suntala is a staple in Nepali households. This chaat features juicy oranges combined with yoghurt, chutney, and a flavourful tadka. The result is a lip-smacking snack that combines sweet, spicy, and tangy flavours - all in one. It's super refreshing and perfect to enjoy on a hot sunny day during the winter months.

Is Sadheko Suntala Healthy?

Sadheko suntala has oranges as its primary ingredient. As we all know, oranges are a powerhouse of vitamin C, making this chaat super healthy. The addition of curd and green chutney further enhances its nutritional value. The former adds a hint of protein to the chaat, while the latter adds essential nutrients.

What Type Of Oranges Are Best For Making Sadheko Suntala?

The type of oranges you use to make this chaat is crucial. While there are many varieties available, mandarin and pomelo are ideal. Both are sweet, juicy, and easy to peel. Additionally, you can also use lima oranges for this recipe.

How To Make Sadheko Suntala | Sadheko Suntala Recipe

To make sadheko suntala, peel oranges and add them to a large bowl. Now, add green chilli paste, black salt, chaat masala, sugar, and yoghurt. Next, heat some oil in a pan and add methi dana (fenugreek seeds). Once the seeds crackle, switch off the flame and pour the tempering over the oranges. Mix well. Your sadheko suntala is now ready to be savoured!

Check out the full recipe below:

Will you give this unique chaat recipe a try? Tell us in the comments below!