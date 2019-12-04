Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Chaat Masala At Home (Recipe In Hindi and English)

You can get to pick and choose the spices you want to add to your medley

Fruits are good, fresh fruits are even better. But let's admit it, munching on plain fruits may get a tad boring after a while. You need something to spruce it up. We know you are thinking whipped cream and salad dressings, but we would like to draw your attention to something utterly desi and delightful. A slight pinch of chaat masala has livened up our snacks since time immemorial. Besides fruit chaat, it can be sprinkled on dahi bhalla, bhalla papdi,pav bhaji, samosa chaat, aloo chaat, chole bhature and more. We are even guilty of licking the remaining chaat masala that is left on our plate after we are done with our chaat.





Now, you must be wondering why must you make chaat masala at home when you can find it easily at any local store? You should attempt making it at home because you would love the natural aroma and flavours. When you are making things at home, you give extra attention to the quality of ingredients too. Besides, you can get to pick and choose the spices you want to add to your medley. Want your chaat masala to have an extra tangy punch, add some more of mango powder; or if you want it to be a little hot, then throw in some extra pepper.





With this home-made chaat masala, no dish would be dubbed 'boring' again. Here's a recipe of chaat masala by Niru Gupta. To make this chaat masala you would need:





1 Cup coriander seeds

1 1/4 cups cumin seeds

1/2 cup thymol seeds / ajwain

1/2 cup mango powder

2 1/2 tsp garam masala

1 1/4 cups black rock salt, powdered

4 tsp black pepper, powdered

2 tsp citric acid

1/2 cup dried mint leaves, powdered

The spice blend is an intrinsic part of Indian kitchens; make it from scratch with the help of this easy-peasy recipe. As we said earlier, you can rule out a few ingredients as per your choice and customise it to your liking. Let us know how you liked your very own chaat masala in the comments section below.







