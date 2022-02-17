Sayani Gupta appreciates good food and believes in the joy of sharing her culinary experiences. From homecooked meals to exotic cuisine, her food diaries are drool-worthy. Her travel diaries, too, predominantly feature yummy dishes. Going by her recent posts on Instagram, it seems like the actress is having a great time in Europe. She recently shared glimpses of her latest gastronomic adventures on Instagram. While in Prague, Sayani visited a restaurant and devoured a burger, and enjoyed it to her heart's content. The burger came with what looked like a non-vegetarian patty, some cheese, and a dressing of vegetables.





Sayani shared a few “before” and “after” photos of her indulgence. In the first few posts, she is seen holding the burger, while, in the last one, all we see is an empty plate.

In the caption, she wrote, “Before after (Swipe to the last picture).”





Take a look:

Before this, Sayani Gupta was on a girls' trip to Budapest, and she had her foodie moment there too. She started off with a nice meal accompanied by a beautiful view from the window right when she was on the flight. Her food platter had cold cuts, cheese, a pudding, and some bread. She just wrote, “I mean…” and it's enough to convey that the food and view overall left her speechless. Read more about it here.





A few months ago, Sayani Gupta went on a trip to Egypt with her friends. And how can she visit such a magnificent place and not have a delicious meal? Sayani shared a photo on Instagram giving us a glimpse of her Egyptian feast by the river Nile. The first thing that caught our attention was a plate of kebabs, and a bowl of meat curry. And of course, there was also a large serving of baba ghanoush and fatta, apart from some rice, local bread and salad. Click here to know more about Sayani's Egyptian feast.





We told you that Sayani Gupta is fond of different cuisines and, so, we weren't surprised when she enjoyed some delicious sushi once. She dropped a photo of the Japanese dish on Instagram and sent us drooling in no time. Take a look at it here.





We wish Sayani Gupta continues to travel more and keeps sharing her culinary adventures with us.



