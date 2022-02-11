Sayani Gupta is a woman of many hobbies; she loves acting, she is an amazing singer and she is a passionate foodie as well! The actress from the OTT show "Four More Shots Please" is a big fan of food, and her Instagram account is proof. Now and then, we can always find her cooking up a storm in her kitchen or eating a delicious meal. With over 710k followers, she loves to share her travel and food adventures with her Instagram fans. Recently, she embarked on another such adventure and we can't help but drool over the delicious meal she is having. By the way, her scrumptious meal comes with a breath-taking view! Take a look:











Sayani is on a girls' trip to Budapest, Hungary, and she started her international travel with a foodie moment! Her in-flight meal came with a beautiful view of the sky. On her plate, we spotted cold cuts, cheese, a pudding, some bread - all things that are often enjoyed as snacks with wine. She clicked an image of her meal and her mid-air view from the plane and posted on her Instagram stories, captioning it "I mean..". it seems like the breath-taking view and the delicious snacks have left her speechless, or shall we say 'wordless'!

That's not all, only a few weeks ago we caught Sayani whipping up a desi meal to celebrate Makar Sankranti. She made authentic patishapta for the first time and wanted to show her fans how she made it. For the unversed, patishapta is a popular Bengali dessert prepared to celebrate the festival. Take a look:























We can't wait to catch more foodie moments from Sayani Gupta's trip abroad. What did you think of her meal with a view? Do tell us in the comments section below!