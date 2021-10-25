Sayani Gupta is a foodie and there is enough proof of this on her Instagram timeline. From images of cheesy burgers to homemade Indian classic dishes, the actress often shares food-related posts. Now, with the actress being on a holiday with her girl pals in Egypt, Sayani has been posting regular pictures of the amazing spread that she has been treating herself to. On Sunday, Sayani shared an image from a boat on the river Nile and needless to say, it was a photo with loads of food. Sharing the picture, the Fan actress wrote, “Mother Nile. Providing for centuries.” From baba ghanoush to fatta, we could identify a variety of classic dishes in the Instagram Stories post.





The one dish that caught our eye immediately was the plate of amazing kebabs placed right next to a rich bowl of decadent meat curry, which was in a glistening shade of maroon. Along with it, we also saw a large serving of baba ghanoush and fatta, which is a rice preparation. In addition to a salad, Sayani Gupta's meal also seemed to consist of some local bread.





Take a look:

Instagram story by Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta is currently vacationing in Egypt with her friends Mini Mathur, Reshmy Kurian and Smriti Kiran. Last week, Mini Mathur too shared a foodie update from the holiday. The TV personality dropped a video about the amazing delicacies that they were devouring by the Nile. She listed the dishes that the group indulged in and it included hummus, baba ghanoush, labneh, walnut muhammara, kofte, semak, tabouleh, fattoush salad and baldi bread. Sounds like a spread fit for royalty, doesn't it?

Sayani Gupta, meanwhile, has often shared posts about her love for food. A few weeks ago, the actress uploaded an image of her cheat meal. In a note, she added that she had chosen to break her “no-carb” streak of two months with a burger, fried chicken and French fries. “Worked hard to earn it…now back to the grind,” wrote Sayani.





(Also Read: Sayani Gupta Cooked Bengali Fish Curry For Lunch And It's Making Us Hungry)





While Sayani Gupta's post has left us all hungry, all we can ask her is to keep the food photos coming our way.