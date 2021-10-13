Ali Fazal has made a mark for himself in the industry - thanks to his niche roles and stellar performances. The actor enjoys a strong following for both his big and small screen roles for movies like 'Fukrey' and OTT shows like 'Mirzapur'. Hailing from Lucknow, the actor sure does know his way around meat delicacies, and this shows in the food choices he makes. Because when most of us are stuck with a bowl of watery noodles on a weeknight, Ali Fazal chooses an exotic meat platter for dinner. The actor uploaded a quick video on his Instagram stories giving us a glimpse of his diner which is both delicious and healthy. Ali has some Seekh Kebabs lined on his dinner plate, paired with a bowl of fresh salad and servings of what looks like chicken fry and Anda Bhurji.

Ali Fazal's dinner features juicy seekh kebabs

He paired it with a bowl of fresh salad

There is also some and bhurji on the sides

In the video shared by Ali Fazal, the salad bowl consists of cherry tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and some other leafy vegetables. The Seekh Kebabs look juicy and delicious and the other meat dishes look equally enticing. If Ali Fazal's drool-worthy dinner is making you crave some luscious Seekh Kebabs, make them at home with this easy recipe here.

On the work front, Ali was last seen in the Netflix original 'Ray' that was an Indian anthology drama web series based on the works of Satyajit Ray. Both Ali and the show have been critically acclaimed by viewers. Next, we will be seeing Ali in a Hollywood thriller 'Death on The Nile' which is set to release in 2022.