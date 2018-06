Shilpa Shetty's Birthday Cake Was "Super Se Upar"!

Highlights Shilpa Shetty Kundra had a gala time on her birthday

"You are epic @rajkundra9 only you could've come up with this #superseupar #coconutsugar cake( fab as usual @poojadhingra) Love you all for making it so special @jacquelinef143 you are hilarious #ladder vs #pole.. continue to #race to the top #Gratitude #birthaygirl #simple #cake #love #happiness #family #memories #instagood", she captioned the video.Raj Kundra's message on the cake says "To the super se upar daughter, sister, wife, and mum". #CoupleGoals already! There is no denying the fact that Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra make a perfect couple.The cake looked quite appealing to the eyes and was prepared by one and only, the ace baker, Pooja Dhingra. She posted a picture of the cake on her Instagram and we just cannot stop adoring the delight! Take a look:"Had so much fun planning @theshilpashetty's #SuperSeUpar cake with @rajkundra9! Thank you @makewhale for 3D printing this topper@le15patisserie #CoconutSugar #Le15patisserie #Le15", she captioned the image. Shilpa Shetty Kundra indeed had a great time on her birthday. Thanks to the loving husband and talented baker.