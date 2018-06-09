Shilpa Shetty's Birthday Cake Was "Super Se Upar"!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra had a gala time on her birthday
Husband Raj Kundra surprised her with a special cake
The super-cute message on Shilpa's birthday cake is too adorable to miss
Bollywood's ultimate binge-queen Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated her 43rd birthday yesterday and she undoubtedly had a gala time. Her special day was made even more special by husband Raj Kundra, when he surprised her with a "Super Se Upar" cake. Yes, you read that right! Hubby Raj Kundra's super-cute message on wifey's birthday cake is too adorable to miss. Have a look:
"You are epic @rajkundra9 only you could've come up with this #superseupar #coconutsugar cake( fab as usual @poojadhingra) Love you all for making it so special @jacquelinef143 you are hilarious #ladder vs #pole.. continue to #race to the top #Gratitude #birthaygirl #simple #cake #love #happiness #family #memories #instagood", she captioned the video.
Raj Kundra's message on the cake says "To the super se upar daughter, sister, wife, and mum". #CoupleGoals already! There is no denying the fact that Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra make a perfect couple.
The cake looked quite appealing to the eyes and was prepared by one and only, the ace baker, Pooja Dhingra. She posted a picture of the cake on her Instagram and we just cannot stop adoring the delight! Take a look:
"Had so much fun planning @theshilpashetty's #SuperSeUpar cake with @rajkundra9! Thank you @makewhale for 3D printing this topper @le15patisserie #CoconutSugar #Le15patisserie #Le15", she captioned the image.
CommentsShilpa Shetty Kundra indeed had a great time on her birthday. Thanks to the loving husband and talented baker.