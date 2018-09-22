Why You Should Eat Breakfast Like Shilpa Shetty? 3 Hard To Beat Reasons

Highlights Shilpa Shetty is famous for her food posts on her social media pages

Bollywood's ultimate binge-queen Shilpa Shetty Kundra is famous for her food posts on her social media pages. The actor's love for healthy breakfast is on another level. She frequently shares pictures of her breakfast meals on her Instagram stories and ends up giving us major foodie goals! Apart from being healthy and nutritious, her breakfast meals are quite appealing to the eyes as well. Case in point is the beautifully-plated breakfast snapshot that she posted on her Instagram stories this morning.





Have a look:





Doesn't that look immensely appetising? Seen in the picture is sauteed button mushrooms with two perfectly boiled eggs, along with cherry tomatoes and spinach. To up the nutritional quotient of her meal, there's mashed avocado as well. The diva paired her veggie meal with porridge to make it healthier. The actor is currently in Sydney for a 'Meet and Greet' event. Even while travelling, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is eating all healthy and giving us a lot of inspiration.

Here are three hard to beat reasons why you should also eat breakfast like Shilpa Shetty:



1. Full Of Nutrition





Shilpa Shetty Kundra knows the art of balancing taste with nutrition. She always ensures that she gets her morning dose of calories to keep her going through the day.





2. Protein-Rich





A protein-rich breakfast is essential to keep your skin healthy and nourished. Eggs are one of the best sources of protein. Shilpa Shetty's breakfast hardly ever contains fattening ingredients, except when she's doing her Sunday binges.





3. Filling Yet Light On The Stomach





Shilpa surely knows the importance of a healthy breakfast and her meals definitely pack in a whole lot of nutrition. They are not only filling, but quite light on the stomach as well.





So the next time you prepare breakfast, keep the above pointers in mind and get going!









