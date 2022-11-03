Oh, the horror of waking up to a stark red zit popping up on our face! Almost every one of us has had to with the ordeal at least once in our life. Imagine, having to face this more often than that. If you have been suffering from teenage acne or even adult acne, we feel you. And you would know that apart from treating the problem with appropriate medication, taking care of diet is equally important. We all know how oily and spicy foods can worsen the problem, but did you know that milk may also be the culprit sometimes?





Of all the foods that are deemed problematic for acne-prone skin, milk hardly gets a mention, but it indeed falls into the category. Dermatologist Dr. Sonia Tekhchandani shells out some reasons why. On an Instagram post, she tells us how milk may be bad for those struggling with persistent acne.

Here Are 4 Reasons Why Milk Should Be Avoided To Manage Acne Problem:

1. May Increase IGF

IGF is a kind of hormone that is present in milk. IGF-1 is a growth hormone, which is also said to cause inflammation and promote skin issues.

2. May Lead To Higher Insulin Level

Milk may release excess amount of insulin in the body. Higher insulin level may lead to increased sebum production which clogs pores, and this can further lead to acne.

3. May Promote Androgen Production

Androgens is a name given to hormones like testosterone. According to Medical News Today, "The rise in androgen levels can trigger a process of higher sebum production, changes in skin cell activity, inflammation, and colonisation of the hair follicles by a bacteria known as Propionibacterium acnes (P. acnes)." This results in acne production on the skin.

4. May Cause A Spike In Oil Production

We are very well aware that if excess oil is produced in the body, it reflects on the skin through breakouts. And, as per Dr. Sonia Tekhchandani, milk can promote oil production.





We drink milk for many health reasons - protein, calcium and other nutrients that it offers. If you are planning to avoid regular milk to manage acne issue, Dr. Sonia Tekhchandani also suggests substitutes for it - almond milk and soy milk.





Managing acne is difficult but not impossible. Here are some more expert diet tips to help you through the process.











