Skin Diet: These Vitamin A-Rich Foods May Promote Clear And Healthy Skin

Neha Grover | Updated: December 11, 2020 14:13 IST
While planning our diet, we often focus on bodily health and ignore skin health. We need to always remember that what we eat reflects on our skin. More than topical treatments, our diet affects our skin health, and therefore, it is a good idea to have at the back of the mind, which foods would work best. Nutrients, especially vitamins, are considered a boon for our skin. Vitamin A is one such vitamin, which is a good option to feed your skin.
Vitamin A contains retinol that promotes new skin cell production and growth. Vitamin A is packed with antioxidants like beta-carotene that can fight free radicals that break down collagen, leading to premature ageing signs. That's not all; Vitamin A is also known to provide protection against harmful sun rays.
The bright red tomatoes are an excellent source of vitamin A, and thankfully, they are used extensively in everyday cooking. Other than adding tomatoes as the base ingredient for our gravies, you can also make tomato soup and tomato chutney with them.
Carrot is another common vegetable used in Indian as well as international cuisines. According to experts, a one-cup serving of carrots may provide around 334 per cent of your daily vitamin A requirement.
Green leafy vegetables like palak and methi are also loaded with vitamin A. Include these vegetables in your regular diet and make all those delicious Indian sabzis with them.
This bell pepper variety tastes great in pizza, pasta, salad and other such interesting dishes. So next time you pick the green bell peppers in the vegetable market, don't ignore their red counterpart.
Apart from vitamin D, egg yolk also provides a good amount of vitamin A, which is excellent for our skin. Eat eggs in moderation for good health and beautiful skin.
Pumpkin contains a kind of carotenoid - alpha-carotene - that converts into vitamin A in the body. According to the National Institute of Nutrition, 100 gms of pumpkin gives you 2100 micrograms of vitamin A.
The cauliflower-like cruciferous vegetable is loaded with various vitamins and minerals, including high amounts of vitamin A. Add broccoli to your salad, pasta, mixed vegetable sabzi, pizza etc.
Flaunt flawless, gorgeous skin with vitamin A-enriched diet.
