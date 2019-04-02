Should You Drink Water After Eating Papaya? Here's the Answer

The summers are upon us and how. It seems, as if it was just yesterday that we were struggling to get out of our quilts and now we are seeing all things summery around us. From drinks to fruits and vegetables, our markets are lined with fresh seasonal produce and we cannot wait to get our hands on them. One delectable summer fruit we absolutely love is pink and orange fleshed papaya. The tropical fruit is known to be packed with several antioxidants, such as beta-carotene, which is good for eye-sight. Papaya is also a good source of vitamin C and antibacterial properties, which help keep your immunity strong. Being a good source of fibre, papaya aids smooth digestion and also helps keep bad cholesterol at bay. Papaya leaves are also useful in managing symptoms of dengue. Therefore, this summer you must make place for papaya in your diet. But try not to chug a jar of water soon after. While we understand, one is perpetually thirsty in summer, but drinking water right after papaya may lead to some tummy problems.





According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House papaya can do wonders for digestion. It contains the "enzymes papain and chymonpapain. Both have been shown to aid digestion, prevent constipation, and, in combination with the fruits' natural fibre. Cleanse colon. Papain is also helpful in healing and preventing stomach ulcers." But drinking water right after papaya could have detrimental effect on your digestion.





The fibre-rich fruit is helpful in facilitating bowel movements. If you consume a lot of water right after it, your stool may over-soften. This may lead to diarrhoea. Besides, fruits like papaya, watermelon and veggies like cucumber are already so high in water, so it does not make sense to drink so much water immediately after eating the fruit. It tends to disturb the pH balance of the inner lining of your stomach.

It is believed that if you drink a lot of water post eating them, you may dilute the digestive juices. Some people with a sensitive stomach also experience uneasiness when they drink water soon after eating papaya. It is advisable to keep a window of 20-30 minutes between eating the fruit and drinking your first glass of water.





It must be noted that there not enough scientific studies to support that papaya and water are incompatible; however, in scorching heat it is believed that one must take all caution. If you have been facing some troubles with your tummy after eating any fruit, you must consult a doctor or a certified expert immediately.





