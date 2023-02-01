It is often said that eating natural, fresh produce is the best way to be a healthier you. Nature has endowed us with many nutritious fruits, vegetables and herbs that we can eat for good health. Eating these natural foods provides our body with much-needed nutrition and also gives a boost to overall health. Papaya in its raw form, or raw papaya, is one such food that is touted to be excellent for our health. The humble green fruit, that is plucked before it can completely ripen, is actually quite beneficial for us in ways that we may not know. From weight loss to healing wounds, here are some less-known health benefits of raw papaya.

Here Are 6 Surprising Health Benefits Of Raw Papaya:

1. Improves Digestion

According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, raw papaya promotes good digestion and almost every part of the plant can be used in some way or the other. In fact, the highest concentrations of the beneficial digestive enzyme 'papain', are found in raw papaya. Since papaya is in its raw form, the enzymes are more bio-available for the body to utilise. The fibre content in raw papaya acts as an internal cleanser for the colon and gut. It also keeps digestive issues like acidity, bloating and constipation at bay.





(Also Read: Papaya For Weight Loss: 6 Papita Benefits That Make It Perfect For Quick Fat Loss)

Raw papaya is basically papaya in its unripe form. Photo Credit: iStock

2. Aids Weight Loss

Thanks to its excellent fibre content, raw papaya keeps us filled up for longer. Raw papaya is also low in calories and contains plenty of starch too. It also prevents digestive issues and facilitates smooth bowel movement. Raw papaya may also have a positive impact on cholesterol reduction as per studies. So, snack on your raw papaya salads without guilt on a weight loss diet!

3. For Better Skin Health

Raw papaya is enriched with plenty of Vitamin C which makes it excellent for skin health. It may also help dissolve dead skin cells and repair the old ones, thus helping the skin rejuvenate from within. "Since fibre in the raw fruit cleans the body internally of any toxins, eating raw papaya daily helps with skin conditions like acne blemishes and pigmentation," said nutritionist and health coach Shilpa Arora.





(Also Read: This Cool Trick Will Make Papaya Smell And Taste Better)

Raw papaya can promote skin health through various nutrients. Photo: iStock

4. Detoxifies The Body

The excellent vitamins and minerals content of raw papaya makes it a natural detoxifier for the body. Further, the fibre content flushes out toxins and waste from the system quite efficiently. The enzymes and phytonutrients in raw papaya may prove beneficial for repairing cell damage. "The enzyme latex present in raw papaya gives your body a sparkling cleanse from the inside," says Arora.

5. Boosts Eye Health

Not many are aware that raw papaya is an amazing addition to the diet for better eye health. A study in the British Journal of Nutrition found that raw papaya has significant amounts of carotenoids that are used to form Vitamin A in the body. In fact, the quantity surpasses that of even carrots and tomatoes! So, enjoy raw papaya for healthier eyes too.





(Also Read: Try This Almond-Raw Papaya Kebab With Pineapple Salsa For A Healthy Snack)

Add raw papaya to your diet for healthy eyes. Photo Credit: iStock

6. Heals Wounds

The nutritional profile of raw papaya is such that it can even prove beneficial in reducing inflammation and wounds in the body. Enzymes and nutrients in raw papaya can speed up the healing process naturally. The phytonutrients serve as building blocks for new cells, and prevent pain, swelling and other infections too.





So, what are you waiting for? Enjoy the goodness of raw papaya that can impart so many health benefits to the body. For a delicious raw papaya salad recipe that you can make, click here.