As the monsoon season arrives, it's natural for many of us to question which foods we should avoid during this period. One common concern that often circulates during the rainy season is whether we should steer clear of eggs, fish, and meat. The damp air can lead to the quick formation of bacteria on food, increasing the chances of contamination. But should you completely eliminate these foods from your diet throughout the rainy season? Let's discuss this topic so that you can make informed choices for a healthy and enjoyable monsoon diet.

The idea of avoiding certain foods during the monsoon stems from the fact that food tends to spoil quickly. The notion is that these foods may lead to digestive issues or food poisoning due to the increased humidity and moisture during the rainy season. However, modern science and food safety practices have shown that this concern may be exaggerated.

Also Read: Why You Should Avoid Street-Side Chaats And Panipuri During Monsoon

Photo Credit: iStock

Eggs in Monsoon: Debunking the Myth

Eggs are a rich source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, making them a valuable addition to any diet. During the monsoon, some people worry that eggs may spoil quickly and become contaminated. However, as long as eggs are handled and cooked properly, there's no reason to avoid them. Ensure that you buy fresh eggs from a reliable source, store them in a cool and dry place, and cook them thoroughly before consumption. By following these simple steps, you can continue enjoying eggs without any worries.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Fish: Is Seafood Safe During Monsoon?

Fish lovers may wonder whether indulging in their favourite seafood during the monsoon is safe. Nutritionist Shilpa Arora reveals, "Seafood should be avoided during monsoon as it is the breeding time for fish and other sea creatures. There are chances that the fish you are getting is not fresh or frozen. To preserve the shelf life of seafood, they may be sprayed with preservatives too."

But if you must eat fish during this time, there is no need to completely banish it. Buy fish from reputable sources, preferably on the day you plan to cook it, and ensure proper refrigeration until you're ready to prepare the dish. Cooking fish thoroughly will kill any harmful bacteria and ensure that it is safe to eat. So, feel free to savour the diverse flavours of fish dishes during the monsoon, but always prioritize freshness and proper cooking.

Also Read: Avoiding Leafy Greens In Monsoon? Not Anymore! Follow These 5 Steps To Eat Them Safely

Photo Credit: UnSplash

Meat: Cook It Right

For meat enthusiasts, the monsoon need not dampen your culinary spirits. Whether it's chicken, mutton, or any other meat, you can enjoy these protein-rich options during the rainy season with a few precautions. Like eggs and fish, the freshness and handling of meat are crucial. Purchase meat from trusted sources and ensure it is stored at the right temperature until you're ready to cook. Cooking meat at the recommended temperatures will eliminate any harmful bacteria, making it safe for consumption.

Monsoon Food Safety Tips:

While there's no need to avoid eggs, fish, and meat during the monsoon, it's essential to practice good food safety habits to prevent any health concerns. Most importantly, don't eat them too often. Indulging your cravings once in a while is alright. Here are some general tips to ensure your monsoon meals are safe and enjoyable:

1. Purchase eggs, fish, and meat from reputable vendors known for their quality and freshness.

2. Refrigerate perishable items promptly and at the correct temperature to maintain their freshness.

3. Ensure that eggs, fish, and meat are cooked thoroughly, as heat kills harmful bacteria that might be present.

4. Wash your hands before and after handling food, and keep your kitchen and cooking utensils clean.

5. Opt for freshly prepared meals rather than consuming leftovers that may have been kept for too long.

6. Drinking plenty of clean and purified water is essential during the monsoon to stay hydrated.

By following basic food safety practices and exercising moderation, you can create delightful culinary experiences this monsoon season.