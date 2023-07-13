It's that time of the year again when the scorching summer heat has made way for fresh shower, nippy weather and a lush green nature. We know most of you love everything about the season, but unfortunately, it is not that perfect as you might have thought it to be. Wonder why are we saying this? It's because of the miseries the reason brings along, especially for the ones who swear by street foods. As soon as the season starts, the elders at home restrain us from relishing all the decadent chaats, panipuri, pakoda and samosa prepared by the vendors across the street. Did you ever wonder why? You must know that they do it for your good. After all, no one would want you to spend the whole season visiting doctors.

Monsoon brings along several air, water and food-borne diseases and if you get infected by chance, you have to spend days lying in your bed. Now, this might make you wonder what it has to do with your favourite street foods. That's exactly what we will be explaining in this article. Read on.

Why Should You Avoid Street Foods In Monsoon:

There are two primary reasons to avoid street foods in monsoon. Let's look into them in details.

1. It increases health risks:

With heavy rainfall, moisture level in the air rises up, making the weather humid and damp. This leads to the growth of germs and pests, which further increases the risks of food contamination. And if not taken extra care of what you eat, you might end up with indigestion, lose motion and other gut-related problems. According to experts, the water for golgappa becomes the breeding ground for bacteria, making it hazardous for health. Likewise, the dahi, onion etc at the chaat centre, if kept open for long, attracts moisture from the air, along with various types of germs. You accept it or not, most of the street foods are kept outside, which makes it more exposed to contamination; and hence, experts and the elders at home advise avoiding them during this time of the year.

2. It loses the flavours and texture of a dish:

You will find people complaining of soggy papdi in the chaat. It's the weather that needs to be blamed. As mentioned earlier, monsoon increases the moisture level in air, and it directly affects the food we eat. The damp weather, makes food soggy and cold much before time, affecting both the taste and texture of the dish. And no one likes a soft pakoda, cold samosa and moist golgappa. Right?

What Is The Best Way To Enjoy Street Foods During Monsoon:

We understand, the best practice is to avoid street food during this season. But let's agree, those desperate cravings are too hard to control. In fact, why would you deprive yourself when there is an alternative solution to this problem? We suggest, instead of giving up on your favourite street foods, make them at home following all the safety measures and relish. Moreover, cooking a dish and eating it fresh help you enjoy the flavours to the fullest. And guess what, we got you some popular street food options for across India to try at home. Click here for the recipes.

