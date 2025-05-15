There's something about shrikhand that makes it feel like summer in a spoonful. Creamy, tangy, delicately spiced, and perfectly chilled. This traditional Maharashtrian-Gujarati dessert is a staple when temperatures soar. But if you're anything like me and live for mango season, then brace yourself: Chef Aruna Vijay's mango shrikhand might just become your new favourite indulgence. It's a sunshine-hued upgrade on a classic, laced with saffron and sweetened just right with mishri (rock sugar). But what truly elevates it? The genius nut-and-oats crumble at the base. Think of it as shrikhand meets parfait-with an Indian soul.





What Is Mango Shrikhand

This version of shrikhand doesn't just rely on the richness of hung curd and the heady aroma of cardamom. It introduces layers of texture and a beautiful interplay of natural sweetness, crunch and creaminess.

Let's talk flavour. Mango puree adds a tropical lushness, while saffron adds a bright colour and flavour. Mishri, with its subtle, mineral sweetness, balances out the tang of the curd and the fruit's natural sugars. Cardamom gives it that quintessential Indian taste.





What I absolutely love about Chef Aruna's twist on the classic shrikhand recipe is how adaptable it is. You can tweak the sweetness depending on how ripe your mangoes are (always taste before adding mishri). And if you want to go full dessert-as-breakfast mode, that oat-nut layer makes it feel ever so slightly virtuous. A chilled serving, topped with thin slices of mango and a few saffron strands, looks as good as it tastes-perfect for dinner parties, festive feasts or a quiet self-indulgent afternoon. Here's how to make it at home:

How To Make Mango Shrikhand I Mango Shrikhand Recipe

Nutty base: Coarsely grind the nuts, oats and dates in a mixer- don't go too fine, you want some texture.

Shrikhand mix: In a bowl, whisk together the hung curd, cardamom, mishri, mango puree and saffron until smooth and creamy. Let it chill for a few hours. Layer & garnish: In serving jars or bowls, spoon in the nut mixture, then top with the mango shrikhand. Garnish with mango slices and a few saffron strands. Chill well: Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Pro tip: The better the mango, the better the shrikhand- opt for Alphonso or Kesar varieties for maximum flavour payoff.





Mango shrikhand is one of the best summer desserts you can't miss.