Shruti Haasan, daughter of the iconic South Indian actor, Kamal Haasan, is known to have many passions! From being a skilled actress, melodious singer and passionate foodie, Shruti Haasan manages to juggle all roles beautifully. She loves to keep her fans and followers updated on all aspects of her life, showing them glimpses of her 'reel' life and real life through her social media, and her 19.9 million followers on Instagram love the journey. Recently, the Tamil-Maharashtrian actress gave us a glimpse of her "vegetarian feast" on the photo-sharing app and it had us drooling. Wondering what she ate? Take a look at the feast:

While Shruti Haasan is a non-vegetarian, she happily indulged in this lavish spread that was courtesy of her co-star Prabhas. Currently, they both are starring in Salaar, a Telegu movie that is meant to release by the end of 2022. The two actors are friends and Prabhas often sends delicious food for Shruti Haasan to enjoy.

We got a glimpse of not one but five vegetarian dishes on the dining table! The dishes seem to be South Indian delicacies like sambhar, rasam, a South Indian preparation of beans and roti. Shruti Haasan also added the caption "Thank you again @actorprabhas (sic). Today is a spectacular vegetarian feast!!!" Looking at the meal had us hungry for some South Indian food; if you are facing the same cravings, then here are some veg South Indian recipes that may satiate your hunger:







Shruti Haasan not only enjoys eating, but she also likes to cook and experiment with food herself. The actress-cum-singer and her sister, Akshara Haasan, were spotted in the kitchen, baking a pavlova from scratch, and they seemed to be enjoying the process. Shruti also likes to indulge in different Indian delicacies! Once we caught her enjoying herself while eating classic Bengali delicacies like chingri malai curry, jhuri aloo bhaji and more!









